Nintendo Switch 2 rumors point to fast-charging and cooler on the dock

For the past several months, we have been getting a slow trickle of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, concentrating on what Nintendo is planning to put under the hood of its highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Current rumors suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 will have performance comparable to the Xbox One and concentrate on the combination of 1080p and 1440p gaming at various refresh rates. Previous rumors suggested the Switch successor's performance would fall short of the Valve Steam Deck but would come with a significant performance boost via a redesigned dock.

Now, a Famiboards forums user has shared some details from a supposed shipping manifest leak that claims Nintendo is planning on placing a second cooler on the Nintendo Switch 2, presumably on the dock. Additionally, the leaked information pointed to the inclusion of a 60W charger, which lends to the theory that the Nintendo Switch 2 will come with fast-charge support. As for a release of the Nintendo Switch 2, credible rumors, along with Nintendo's own financial reports, point to a release of the Switch successor sometime in early 2025, likely around March.

