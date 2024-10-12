All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Man accused of creating Bitcoin denies involvement, points to QAnon conspiracy theories

The man who is allegedly the mysterious famous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, has denied the mind behind the world's most valuable digital currency.

Published
2 minutes read time

A man who was identified as the creator of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency has denied his involvement in its creation, saying he has been wrongly accused.

HBO released a documentary on October 8 called "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery," in which the creator identifies Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as the creator of the cryptocurrency. For those that don't know, a mystery surrounds the creation of Bitcoin as the individual behind it, famously named Satoshi Nakamoto, is only a pseudonym. This has led to much speculation as to who the is behind the creation of the Bitcoin algorithm, and to documentaries such as the one recently published by HBO.

Todd has since spoken out about the accusations, saying to The Register the claims made in the documentary, and the evidence to back them up is the "same kind of coincidence-based, circumstantial thinking that fuels conspiracies like QAnon." Adding, "Which is ironic, given that [Hoback's] previous big project was a documentary on QAnon. He clearly didn't try to debunk his theories either."

Man accused of creating Bitcoin denies involvement, points to QAnon conspiracy theories 165651156
2

The accused Bitcoin creator further explained that he believes the documentary creator Cullen Hoback decided to include the Satoshi claim as a "marketing ploy" as the documentary really needed some kind of "hook to get media attention." Furthermore, Todd said that he was selected by Hoback because he was the "most unlikely candidate, which helped drum up even more attention."

"I don't think he had any interest in finding the real truth," said Todd

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

