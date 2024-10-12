Nintendo forces players to be silent about its mysterious online test

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking

Nintendo is conducting a mysterious Nintendo Switch Online test, and participants are required not to disclose or discuss its contents.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Nintendo is requesting participants for a mysterious online playtest but is asking all involved not to talk about the contents of the program.

The news comes from X user @OatmealDome, who shared a screenshot of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) Nintendo sent out to players, and within it, the company states, "We request that you do not discuss or disclose content from either the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program test software or website with others." Given the nature of the internet, it's very unlikely that absolutely zero leaks will come from this playtest, but perhaps the looming legal nature of Nintendo will be enough to scare participants into not turning on any screen recording software/hardware.

However, I highly doubt that will happen, especially given the secret nature of the play test, which is scheduled to take place between October 23 and November 5. Users interested in participating will need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. The secrecy of the playtest has fueled speculation that it has something to do with Nintendo's next-generation console, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2. However, that is pure speculation at this point, as Nintendo hasn't officially mentioned anything about a next-generation console besides it's coming.

NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

