Apple rumored to announce partnership with Google at iPhone 16 event

Apple is rumored to announce a new partnership with Google at its iPhone 16 event scheduled for later this year, sliding on Meta's offerings.

Reports point to Apple announcing a partnership with Google at the company's upcoming iPhone 16 event.

Apple rumored to announce partnership with Google at iPhone 16 event 5165651165
The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider who has previously revealed what Apple is cooking up behind the scenes ahead of time. According to Gurman, Apple is expected to announce a new partnership with Google at the iPhone 16 launch event, and the new partnership will involve introducing Google Gemini to the iPhone.

The coming Apple event is scheduled for September, and according to reports, Apple is looking to provide users with a variety of different AI-powered tools in addition to the already announced ChatGPT integration with its creators, OpenAI, and local Apple Intelligence processing. Additionally, Gurman writes that Meta asked Apple if it wanted to adopt its Llama AI model, to which the Cupertino company promptly refused, even declining a sitdown meeting with the Facebook and Instagram parent company.

According to Gurman, Apple doesn't view Meta's Llama model as being as good as OpenAI's GPT models and Google's Gemini. Notably, Apple has already adopted OpenAI's ChatGPT, and its sheer dominance in the mobile market, along with the weight its brand carries, meant the iPhone maker didn't need to spend a single penny on ChatGPT's integration.

Gurman previously reported that Apple simply views giving OpenAI access to its customer base as a commodity and that ChatGPT being in the hands of hundreds of millions of people is "of equal or greater value than monetary payments."

I wonder if the same deal will be struck with Google...

NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, bloomberg.com

