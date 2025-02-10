All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Apple is launching a new iPhone this week for around $500

Industry analyst and Bloomberg report Mark Gurman has predicted Apple will announce a new iPhone this week and it will be approximately $500.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple insider Mark Gurman reports that Apple will launch a redesigned iPhone SE 4 this week, priced under $500. It will feature a larger screen, FaceID, a USB-C port, and Apple's first in-house cellular modem chip.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, known Apple insider Mark Gurman claimed Apple is preparing to launch a new iPhone "this week."

Gurman writes that Apple is preparing to launch a new iPhone next week, and that hasn't changed, with the Apple insider seemingly being very adamant about the prediction. Notably, Gurman has been spot on with Apple's plans in the past, with the analyst correctly calling the date for Apple's last WWDC, and other Apple-related announcements. As for what new iPhone will purportedly be announced this week, Gurman says Apple will be unveiling a redesigned iPhone SE 4, which will be priced below the $500 mark.

Furthermore, Gurman says that's not all Apple has up its sleeve, as the company is also planning on unveiling a new M4 MacBook Air and its iPad Air lineup. The Bloomberg reporter also states in the Power On newsletter the new iPhone SE will come with a larger screen and look reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Additionally, the new iPhone SE is slated to be the device that features Apple's first in-house cellular modem chip, which will be paired with the A18 processor and Apple Intelligence. Moreover, the home button will be replaced with FaceID, and there will be the inclusion of a USB-C port over the now-outdated Lightning port.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

