Black Myth Wukong conquers Steam as the most-played singleplayer game in history

Chinese action RPG Black Myth: Wukong has conquered Steam, becoming the most-played singleplayer game ever on the platform in just one day of release.

Black Myth: Wukong is the latest gaming craze, and has the might of China's 668 million strong playerbase behind it. Game Science's legend-based action RPG has hit an astronomical 2 million+ players in a 24-hour period. This makes Black Myth: Wukong the most-played singleplayer game in the history of Steam. And it's actually now #3 on the list of most-played games by all-time peak players, with PUBG at #1 and Palworld at #2.

As per Steam's official charts, Chinese RPG is currently the #1 top selling and #1 most played game on Steam, and based on numbers from Valve, Black Myth: Wukong's players made up around 6.3% of total players on Steam during the high point of August 19, 2024.

Simon Carless from analyst group Game Discover Co. estimates that approximately 88% of game owners on Steam are based in China.

Niko Partners director Daniel Ahmad notes that the game received significant marketing in China: "The game has achieved astronomical levels of publicity in China, even being touted on national news channels."

Note that this data does not include Tencent's WeGame platform, which is essentially a Chinese version of Steam. The numbers also do not include Black Myth: Wukong's performance on PlayStation 5.

Based on the current trends, it's fair to say all the major platform-holders involved--Valve, Tencent, and Sony Interactive Entertainment--could see a hefty boost from Black Myth: Wukong's strong success.