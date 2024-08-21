New Mafia game takes place in Sicily, but the visuals are out of this world

Hangar 13's new Mafia game takes players back to the old country, and the reveal trailer offers a look at incredible cinematic visuals the game will offer.

A new Mafia game was announced at Gamescom 2024, and it takes place in Sicily during the early 20th century.

2K Games and Hangar 13 made a surprise reveal at Gamescom with Mafia: The Old Country, a prequel to the best-selling trilogy of games set in San Celeste, Sicily, that will chronicle the origins of organized crime.

The Old Country was highlighted with a breathtaking in-engine cinematic trailer that reflected Hangar 13's impressive attention to detail and high quality visuals, and while the footage was pre-rendered, it gives us a tantalizing first look at what to expect from the final game's cutscenes.

"Across the first three entries in the Mafia franchise, we introduced players to the world of the Mafia through brutal stories set in different eras," said Nick Baynes, President of Hangar 13.

"In Mafia: The Old Country, we're going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences."

A few screenshots for Mafia: The Old Country were also released, and while these could be snippets from the trailer or pre-rendered in-engine captures, they could also reflect how the game may look--at least on high-end PCs.

The Old Country is due out sometime in 2025, and Hangar 13 plans to reveal more info during a special December showcase, possibly during The Game Awards.