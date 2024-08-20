Borderlands 4 coming in 2025, set on all-new planet

Gearbox and 2K Games officially announce Borderlands 4 with a quick teaser trailer.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Borderlands 4 is coming in 2025, Gearbox today revealed at the Opening Night Live stream at Gamescom. Not much is known about the new project other than snippets of info gleaned in the trailer, like the moon of Elpis crash-landing on a new planet. Gearbox has yet to publish official press release details for the game, and apparently there's a wishlist page that will go live soon, but we did get a small bit of info from the trailer that confirmed Borderlands 4 will take players to a brand new intergalactic planet.

"In this next installment of the definitive looter shooter, players will assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they blast their way through hordes of enemies in search of new treasures to loot on an all-new planet."

Borderlands 4 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There's currently a wishlist page on Steam.

The announcement comes shortly after the lackluster box office performance of the Borderlands feature-length film from Lionsgate, which launched to bad reviews and will quickly be shuffled onto streaming platforms just shortly after launch.

Borderlands 3, however, has been one of the strongest-selling games in the franchise, selling over 20 million copies and it was actually 2K's fastest-selling game of all time.

Gearbox Software was recently acquired by Take-Two Interactive and is now a first-party studio for the company, and Borderlands 4 will be a part of the company's ambitious 40-game slate that is set to launch from FY25 through FY27.