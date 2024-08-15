Self-driving cars are gathering at night to honk at each other

A San Francisco parking lot has become the home of multiple self-driving cars gathering at night to honk at each other, keeping up surrounding residents.

One parking lot in San Francisco is becoming the breeding ground for seemingly confused self-driving cars gathering at night and honking at each other.

Nearby resident Randol White captured footage of the Waymo self-driving vehicles taking over the parking lot and seemingly becoming stuck, and resulting in consistent honking at each other. The noise has kept residents in the area up at night, with reports stating several people in the nearby buildings have also complained about the noise. "Over the past two weeks, I've been woken up more times overnight than I have combined over 20 years," said Russell Pofsky, who lives in a building adjacent to White.

Notably, Pofsky said the honking incidents have happened during the day and night, and have started to affect his mood throughout the day. ABC7 News reached out to Waymo for comment on the strange scenario, and the company replied by acknowledging its vehicles "may briefly honk while navigating our parking lots" and that it "identified the cause and is in the process of implementing a fix." Despite the self-driving vehicles interrupting his sleep White says he still is a fan of Waymo cars and uses them quite regularly.