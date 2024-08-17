Arm rumored to be making consumer gaming GPUs: competitors for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel

Arm is working on its own consumer gaming GPU family of graphics cards, which would compete with the likes of AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel.

In a new post from Israeli website Globes, we're learning that Arm has a large team of up to 100 or so GPU and software engineers, at its development center in Ra'anana, Israel. Arm isn't new to the world of GPUs, as it has its in-house Mali and Immortalis series, which are offered to chipmakers as IP to license for their own chips, just like it does with its Arm-based CPUs.

Globes reported: "UK chip giant ARM is developing a graphics processor unit (GPU) in Israel that will compete with NVIDIA and Intel, sources familiar with the matter have told"Globes."ARM is estimated to be employing about 100 chip and software development engineers, in its global graphics processing group at its development center in Ra'anana. At this stage, ARM is reportedly engaged in graphic processing for the video game market, and at the same time - as was the case with NVIDIA - the technology could also be used for AI processing, if and when ARM decides to fully enter the field".

Arm is looking at both the laptop and desktop GPU markets, so we could see an Arm-based discrete GPU released in the future that would compete against AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel.

Personally, I can't see Arm entering the GPU race if Intel is struggling to scratch AMD and NVIDIA... as it would be years and years before Arm discrete GPUs would have anywhere near as much support in Windows and games as AMD and NVIDIA (something Intel has had, and will continue to have with its GPUs).

