First 20 minutes of Black Myth: Wukong gameplay captured in 4K with graphics maxed

Black Myth: Wukong has taken the gaming industry by storm as its release has broken records on Steam, quickly becoming the most-played single-player game.

Black Myth: Wukong is the hottest game out right now, quickly attracting millions of players to a new single-player story that has already broken the record for highest concurrent-player title on Steam, beating the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and only falling short to battle-royale sensation PUBG.

The new title is from Chinese developer Game Science who has set out to give a fresh take on the iconic story of Son Wukong, a very popular piece of Chinese mythology that has previously been adapted many times into various forms of media, particularly film.

The popularity behind the Wukong character combined with the intense graphics showcased in trailers caused Black Myth: Wukong to have a meteoric rise in Steam's most-played charts, clocking more than 2 million players in 24 hours, making it the most-played singleplayer game in the history of Steam. Notably, Steam's numbers don't include players enjoying the title on other platforms.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

With Black Myth: Wukong being played everywhere at the moment, and a hefty price tag slapped on the front of the game, I thought I would be a good idea to show you the what the first twenty-minutes of gameplay look like once you click "New Game". Additionally, I'm enjoying Black Myth: Wukong completed maxed out graphically with my RTX 4090, and have captured the footage in 4K at a bitrate of 56 Mbps with the NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoder through OBS.

With the game completely maxed out and my display being recorded (which would have definitely impacted performance considering I'm playing in 4K with ray tracing and recording in 4K), I believe I averaged around 60 - 80 FPS. I can say that when I wasn't recording I was closer to the 80 - 110 FPS range.

6

As for the gameplay itself, I believe the opening cinematic is awesome enough to get almost any gamer interested and the graphical detail is particularly eye-catching in locations such as character faces, armor, and fur. Additionally, environmental graphics look incredible with all of the ray-tracing light, movement is smooth, there are hardly any performance hiccups worth mentioning, and the story is truly intriguing to perk interest for a solid couple of hours after first pickup. As a quick first impressions it's easy to see why this game has attracted millions of players.

6

Now, is it a Souls-like? Yes, and no. It plays like a Souls-like where you will get punished with the loss of large chunks of health for getting hit by an enemy, but not like in Dark Souls / Elden Ring where one misstep can be your last. Black Myth: Wukong also seems to have a much wider window for frame-perfect rolls, which in this game give the character invincible-frames (shown by a shadow of Wukong being left behind) - or frames where you cannot be damaged. Even this small inclusion inherently separates Black Myth: Wukong from any Souls-game in terms of difficulty.

6