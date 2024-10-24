All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

HBM chip market to grow 156% year-on-year to $46.7B in 2025: up from $18.2B in 2024

Analyst estimates that the HBM market will grow 156% year-on-year to $46.7 billion in 2025, driven by the unstoppable demand of AI memory.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

The HBM memory business is expected to continue to explode throughout 2025, with experts predicting the HBM market will grow 156% in 2025 to reach $46.7 billion... a market worth just $18.2 billion in 2024.

At the TrendForce Roadshow Korea held in Seoul last week, senior vice president of research operations at TrendForce, Avril Wu, said she expects to see the global HBM memory chip business to expand by 156% next year to $46.7 billion, up from $18.2 billion this year. HBM memory chip share of the overall DRAM market is expected to rise up to 34% in 2025, up from 20% in 2024.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI chips are the driving force behind ultra-fast HBM memory, with TrendForce noting that major AI solution providers will witness a "significant shift" in HBM specification requirements towards HBM3E, with the boost to HBM3E 12-Hi stack products, and will increase the HBM capacity per chip.

AI memory is one of the cornerstones of the insatiable AI demand, the more memory, the faster memory, the better. Wu continued that the share of HBM3E memory is expected to increase to 85% in 2025, up from 46% in 2024, and that's mostly because of NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs that will take that high-speed HBM3E memory.

SK hynix chief executive Kwak Noh-jung said: "There's no change in our schedule for the mass production of the 12-layer HBM3E by the end of the year. Everything's going well in terms of shipment and supply timing".

NEWS SOURCE:kedglobal.com

