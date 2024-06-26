SK hynix is on its way to dream memory, hitting 56% yields on its new 3D DRAM

SK hynix is accelerating its lead in the cutting-edge field of what's referred to as 'dream memory' or 3D DRAM, SK hynix hitting 56% yields on 3D DRAM.

SK hynix is continuing to boost its lead in the new cutting-edge field of what's being referred to as "dream memory" or 3D DRAM, with the South Korean giant recently hitting 56% yields on the new 3D DRAM.

In a new article by Business Korea and their industry sources, on June 23, SK hynix presented a research paper on the new 3D DRAM, aka "dream memory" at the semiconductor conference VLSI 2024, held in Hawaii between June 16-20.

At the event, SK hynix reported manufacturing yields of 3D DRAM, which is stacked in 5 layers, recording 56.1% yields. This means that there's around 561 viable devices produced out of 1000 3D DRAMs manufactured on a single test wafer. SK hynix's experimental 3D DRAM technology showed characteristics that are similar to what is used on 2D DRAM, with SK hynix disclosing specific numbers and operational features of its 3D DRAM development.

Business Korea reports that industry experts view this paper as a "significant milestone," demonstrating that SK hynix is close to acquiring all of the required core technologies for next-generation 3D DRAM. Unlike conventional DRAM that arranges on a plane, 3D DRAM stacks the cells vertically, with Business Korea saying this is "akin to an apartment building" which makes sense.

3D DRAM will allow for higher-density memory cells in the same space, but there's currently "challenges" in technology implementation, as securing the foundational technology could shift the entire DRAM business, and SK hynix is leading it (once again).

SK hynix isn't the only company that is focusing on 3D DRAM, with South Korean rival Samsung Electronics and US-based Micron Technology also looking into the new 3D DRAM field. SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron are all major competitors for the HBM market, with SK hynix leading the HBM market with its HBM3, new HBM3E, and upcoming next-generation HBM4 and even HBM4E memory in the pipeline.

When can we expect 3D DRAM, aka "dream memory," to hit the market? Well, we're looking at 2030, which is still a while away for now... but SK hynix noted during the event recently that the potential of 3D DRAM is real, a substantial development process is necessary before commercialization can be achieved, added Business Insider.

SK hynix added that unlike the stable operation of 2D DRAM, 3D DRAM "exhibits unstable performance characteristics and would need to stack 32 to 192 layers of memory cells to be viable for general use". We're still many, many years away... but the exciting reality of 3D DRAM will be real sometime around 2030.