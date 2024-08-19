Age of Empires is coming to mobile on both Android and iOS

One of the most legendary real-time strategy games ever released will be available on Android and iOS smartphones in late October.

Age of Empires is one the real-time-strategy games that carved itself into the Mount Rushmore of golden-age PC games, and now a spin-off of the iconic title is making its way over to mobile.

The mobile title is slated for a global launch on both Android and iOS on October 17, and according to the announcement it will be seamlessly blend classic elements of Age of Empires with "brand-new mobile gameplay." The idea behind the title is to bring players a "fresh gaming experience" while also making sure to capture what was loved most about the classic game.

Age of Empires Mobile was developed by TiMi Studio Group in collaboration with World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios. Reports indicate the new title will come with multiple single-player modes, and players will be able to lead their empires by selecting legendary historical figures such as Darius the Great, Joan of Arc, and more. As you can probably imagine, each of these historical figures will come with a unique set of skills and talents that can be used to swat down your enemies.

Pre-register for Age of Empires Mobile has already opened for both Android and iOS. Simply search up Age of Empires Mobile in your respective app marketplace and register. Age of Empires Mobile launches globally on October 17.

