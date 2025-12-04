After coming to Xbox, MLB The Show is now officially coming to mobile

Following a successful launch on Xbox, Sony's San Diego studio is now bringing MLB The Show to mobile devices with a standalone, dedicated version.

TL;DR: MLB The Show Mobile, developed by Sony's San Diego studio, is launching on iOS and Android with realistic baseball gameplay and in-game purchases. Currently soft-launched in the Philippines, it targets high-end devices and signals Sony's expansion of PlayStation franchises into mobile and multi-platform markets.

Baseball fans will soon be able to steal home base on the go with MLB The Show Mobile.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a bid to maximize revenues and to appease the rights-holders at MLB, Sony's San Diego studio is bringing its MLB The Show series to iOS and Android. The game is currently being soft launched and right now it's only available in the Philippines, and more geographies will be added. However, the devs say there's not a "set timeline for expansion."

Predictably, MLB The Show Mobile will have a paid in-game currency called Stubs. Users will be able to buy Stubs during the soft launch and purchases will roll over to the final release. The devs also say that "most progress and content will be reset" before the game's official fully-fledged launch.

Read more: Sony San Diego hiring for PC dev, MLB The Show may be next PlayStation live game to come to PC

MLB® The Show™ Mobile is coming to iOS and Android - a new standalone experience built from the ground up to deliver realistic baseball gameplay on mobile devices. What devices will MLB® The Show™ Mobile be optimized for? iOS - iPhone 16 or comparable

Android - Samsung Galaxy S25, Sony Xperia V, or comparable.

Higher-end devices can experience enhanced graphics, increased frame rates, and higher resolutions

The announcement comes weeks after our report that MLB The Show could come to PC, indicating a more widespread, multi-platform approach to Sony's live service games.

MLB The Show remains one of PlayStation's premiere live games, and even if Sony doesn't own the IP, the franchise generates consistent revenue for the PlayStation brand because the games are made by its own first-party San Diego studio.

In the report, I predicted that MLB The Show could arrive on mobile, with the speculation itself based on a direct job listing for a software engineer that would make content for Android.

Sony wants to push farther into mobile using its PlayStation properties, and aside from MLB The Show Mobile, the company is also making a new Ratchet and Clank mobile game.

It's also highly likely that MLB The Show will come to PC at some point.