Microsoft could soon bring three staple Xbox titles over to PS5

Microsoft is continuing its push to bring Xbox titles to more platforms and is now reportedly considering Halo, Gears of War, and Flight Simulator for PS5.

Microsoft is continuing its plan to remove the walls of exclusivity surrounding Xbox games and bring some of its best first-party titles over to competing platforms such as the PS5 and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

For quite some time, it has been rumored Microsoft is working on several ports for first-party Xbox titles that are destined for the PS5, and now a new article by The Verge's Tom Warren details PS5 ports for Halo, Gears of War and Microsoft's Flight Simulator. It was only last week Microsoft confirmed Forza Horizon 5 is coming to the PS5, and it was only yesterday that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold were also confirmed to be coming to the PS5.

Notably, all three of these titles were announced via blog posts and not during a dedicated PlayStation or Xbox event, which seemingly highlights the normalcy of ports from Xbox's perspective. Warren writes he heard in June 2024 that Age of Empires and Age of Mythology were both coming to the PS5 and at the same time that Microsoft was currently "working on some form of a Halo: Combat Evolved remaster that [was] also being considered for rival consoles." The rumor of the Age games coming to PS5 ended up being true, which leaves us with Halo.

Warren writes that Microsoft has been weighing the decision to launch Flight Simulator and Gears of War on competing platforms for approximately a year now, with The Verge reporter stating it "I wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft goes ahead with porting Halo and Gears of War soon," especially after Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently outlined Xbox's adamant position on bringing Xbox games over to competing platforms.