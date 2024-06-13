Basemark intros Breaking Limit: new cross-platform GPU benchmark with ray tracing

Basemark has just announced its new Breaking Limit benchmark, which will test ray traced gaming performance on your iOS, Android, Linux, and Windows device.

The new Breaking Limit benchmark is aimed at current-gen iOS and Android mobile devices -- think smartphones and tablets -- while Basemark's new benchmark will also work on Linux, and of course, Windows. The new Breaking Limit benchmark includes global illumination, ray traced shadows and reflections, and support for NVIDIA DLSS 2 and AMD FSR 2 upscaling in the "Ultra" version, of course.

Basemark explains Breaking Limit: "Breaking Limit is our most demanding ray tracing benchmark for mobile and PC. Leveraging cutting-edge ray tracing technologies, including ray traced shadows, reflections, and global illumination, it also offers comprehensive performance evaluations for both FSR and DLSS. Breaking Limit is a true cross-platform solution, enabling effortless comparison of performance across various devices utilizing the same workload. Additionally, it has a desktop-dedicated mode tailored for high-end devices, catering to extreme workload demands".

Breaking Limit: Cross-platform benchmark ideal for evaluating mobile devices, laptops and desktops equipped with low-end GPUs. Compatible with the most common operating systems and graphics APIs, runs the exact same workload across the whole range.

Breaking Limit Ultra: For those seeking the ultimate challenge, Breaking Limit Ultra features an exceptionally demanding workload designed for desktops with high-end GPUs. Compatible with Windows and Linux, it supports Directx12 and Vulkan 1.3 graphics APIs. It also features an FSR and a DLSS performance evaluation test.

Key Facts of Breaking Limit

Operating systems: Windows, Linux, iOS and Android

Graphics API's (depending on operating system): DirectX12, Vulkan1.3, and Metal 3

Ray tracing capable GPU

Test Modes: