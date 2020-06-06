AMD Radeon R9 Fury X: How Does It Stack Up In 2020 Against Navi?

Introduction

It has been nearly 5 years since AMD released the Fiji GPU architecture, the first graphics card with HBM technology, and the flagship Radeon R9 Fury X. The company has almost shed its former skin since then and been completely reborn, almost like a Big Bang in itself.

VIEW GALLERY - 61 IMAGES

In this testing, I wanted to cover graphics cards from years ago right through to the new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2000 series cards and the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Radeon RX 5700 XT on the Navi architecture. I've included older-gen cards with the Maxwell-based GeForce GTX 900 series led by the GTX 980 Ti, as well as the Pascal architecture with GeForce GTX 1000 series cards and its flagship GTX 1080 Ti.

I've also included AMD's first RTG graphics card in the Radeon RX 400 series led by the Radeon RX 480 -- and their refreshes in the Radeon RX 580 and RX 590. Not just that, but the Radeon RX Vega 56 and Vega 64 -- as well as the first 7nm GPU in the Radeon VII and its 16GB of HBM2 memory.

I thought I would include as many graphics cards as I could from across multiple generations, so I've included: