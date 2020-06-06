AMD Radeon R9 Fury X: How Does It Stack Up In 2020 Against Navi? (Page 1)
The first graphics card with HBM, Fiji GPU re-tested in 2020 against Navi, Turing, Vega, and Pascal GPUs.
Introduction
It has been nearly 5 years since AMD released the Fiji GPU architecture, the first graphics card with HBM technology, and the flagship Radeon R9 Fury X. The company has almost shed its former skin since then and been completely reborn, almost like a Big Bang in itself.
In this testing, I wanted to cover graphics cards from years ago right through to the new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2000 series cards and the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Radeon RX 5700 XT on the Navi architecture. I've included older-gen cards with the Maxwell-based GeForce GTX 900 series led by the GTX 980 Ti, as well as the Pascal architecture with GeForce GTX 1000 series cards and its flagship GTX 1080 Ti.
I've also included AMD's first RTG graphics card in the Radeon RX 400 series led by the Radeon RX 480 -- and their refreshes in the Radeon RX 580 and RX 590. Not just that, but the Radeon RX Vega 56 and Vega 64 -- as well as the first 7nm GPU in the Radeon VII and its 16GB of HBM2 memory.
I thought I would include as many graphics cards as I could from across multiple generations, so I've included:
- GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB)
- GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (8GB)
- GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB)
- GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB)
- GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB)
- GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER (8GB)
- GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)
- MSI GTX 1660 Ti GAMING X (6GB)
- MSI GTX 1660 SUPER GAMING X (6GB)
- MSI GTX 1650 SUPER GAMING X (4GB)
- MSI GTX 1650 GAMING X (4GB)
- Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB)
- Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)
- MSI RX 5600 XT GAMING X (8GB)
- MSI RX 5500 XT GAMING X (8GB)
- Radeon VII (16GB)
- Radeon RX Vega 64 LCE (8GB)
- Radeon RX Vega 64 AIR (8GB)
- Radeon RX Vega 56 AIR (8GB)
- Radeon R9 Fury X (4GB)
- MSI RX 590 MECH 2 (8GB)
- MSI RX 580 MECH 2 (8GB)
- MSI RX 570 MECH 2 (8GB)
- Radeon RX 480 (8GB)
- GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (11GB)
- GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB)
- GeForce GTX 1070Ti (8GB)
- GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB)
- GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)
- GeForce GTX 980 Ti (6GB)
