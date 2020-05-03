Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD now commands over 50% of premium CPU sales worldwide

AMD continues to kick Intel's ass: now commands over 50% of premium CPU sales

Anthony Garreffa | May 3, 2020 at 11:21 pm CDT (1 min, 40 secs time to read)

AMD has been kicking some serious ass in the CPU business with its ever-evolving and continuously-improving Ryzen family of processors. So much so that AMD now commands over 50% of the premium CPU sales.

Intel has continued to see its CPU market share wither away to its competitor for 10 quarters in a row now, where in its recent financial report AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said that AMD has been pushing Intel for 30 months in a row now. Lisa added that AMD now has "more than 50 percent of premium processor sales at many top global etailers".

AMD recently posted record Q1 2020 re venues of $1.79 billion, which is up a considerable 40% over the same quarter of 2019. Su added: "PC demand in the rest of the world was strong, offsetting the softness in China. Client processor revenue grew significantly year-over-year as strong Ryzen processor demand resulted in significant double-digit percentage increases in unit shipments and ASP. As a result, we believe we gained client unit market share for the tenth straight quarter".

Remember that AMD is also now firing shots into the high-end laptop market, with the introduction of Ryzen Mobile 4000 series CPUs that the company says will help it hit "strong double-digit percentage year-over-year".

The company will also be launching its RDNA 2 GPUs and Zen 3 CPUs in the near future, with high-end Radeon GPUs to do the same to NVIDIA as Ryzen did to Intel with CPUs set to start a new GPU war later this year.

