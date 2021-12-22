Allied M.O.A.B-I Gaming PC Review: Core i9-12900K + RTX 3080 Ti LHR

Allied Gaming's behemoth M.O.A.B-I gaming PC is an absolute treasure, this is the PC that Tesla boss Elon Musk should game on.

Introduction

Oh man, where do I start with this review? Alright, let's go back to when I started working with the guys at Allied Gaming here in many home state of South Australia -- with the first desktop gaming PC they sent me for review -- the Patriot-A.

VIEW GALLERY - 65 IMAGES

Before that had arrived they told me they were sending their flagship monster "M.O.A.B." gaming PC... well, I already knew what M.O.A.B. stood for -- Mother Of All Bombs -- you know, the one you drop when you don't want anything to survive. Well, Allied has a PC that does the same thing, and it looks freaking glorious while doing it.

Allied's flagship MOAB system (sorry guys, I have to drop the dots from the name from here on out) is a beast on its own right, in its current form with Intel's 11th Gen Core CPUs and the flagship Core i9-11900K -- but Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are here and I wanted to play around with them.

So, I replied to Allied and said how about we build a total beast PC and use that as the baseline PC (as that's what it will be starting from this review onwards) and then I can do some performance articles using the new PC. They agreed, and asked what I wanted... well, no one in their right mind that knows me should ask that question if they don't intend on delivering.

And then Allied delivered.

I asked to have the following specs: Intel's new Core i9-12900K which requires the new Z690 chipset, and DDR5 RAM. We couldn't get DDR5 RAM into this build, but Allied has sent over a spec list with my requests -- mainly the Core i9-12900K -- but left out what I thought should be included in a beast PC.

Allied suggested 32GB of DDR4 RAM (Corsair Vengeance) but I said more... more, more, more -- so up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 we go. The company had 1 x 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and 1 x 2.5-inch SSD, but I asked them to "max it out" and got 2 x 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and 2 x 2.5-inch SSD.

Personally, I think a "MOAB" system should have every single slot, port, connector, connected, and used. Every single 2.5-inch slot, every single 3.5-inch space used, all NVMe M.2 slots used. Every DIMM used. Every fan possible that fits into the case, gets installed. Every inch of the case should be used. The mother of all bombs, PC.

But still, I cannot complain -- the core components are what we're here about, but the "system reviewer" in me (and probably some OCD) would want literally every single resource the system is capable of, should be used -- stretched. Allied has some of the very fastest PC hardware known to mankind instead the custom-spec MOAB gaming PC.

Allied Gaming M.O.A.B. Behemoth PC Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago CAD $2819.10 CAD $2819.10 CAD $2819.10 - Buy * Prices last scanned on 12/21/2021 at 7:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Allied Gaming Marketing + Reviewed Specs

Allied Gaming Marketing

I reached out to the boys at Allied and asked them for some more personal words on their M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC, and I got a gigantic, detailed response. I had some questions, and man... did they have some answers. The first question I had was about the build of the M.O.A.B.-I itself, how Allied came to use the case (which is gorgeous), how many did they go through, will it change in 2022, and what has the user feedback been on the system so far.

Allied answered with: "Military theming runs through our nomenclature and our desktop PCs are all named after missiles, so for our flagship M.O.A.B. we wanted to make a visual statement befitting the title. While there are other super-tower cases out there, there's nothing we've seen quite like the M.O.A.B.".

"There are what you might call the mech-warrior/Gundam/Transformer style cases with angular or overlapping metal plate styling, or the traditional rectangular super-tower, but we felt the M.O.A.B.s combination of imposing size, angled interior, curved and straight lines, stylized grilles and dual tempered glass panels to showcase components and cable management made it a perfect fit for our brand. We then further customized the matt-white paint finish, black and white interior highlighting, ARGB fans and hubs, and the tempered glass logo printing with our manufacturer to complete our aesthetic".

"Future revisions will have a more integrated ARGB/PWM hub solution (currently in development and testing for all case fans and liquid cooler pump to be on a single hub), and we are looking to add a wireless device charging point in the space between the front of the angled case and the metal plate that serves as the case's feet, among other minor tweaks. Another customization option we hope to have up and running in 2022 is custom-printed side panels - on the tempered glass panel, solid metal side panel, or both - on all our PCs".

"Shipping such a large, heavy unit is always a bit of a challenge, and we have settled on shipping every M.O.A.B. on a pallet or skid to minimize manual courier handling along the journey to the customer. Each M.O.A.B. features inner and outer cardboard boxing with extra-thick custom-shaped polyethylene foam and a branded cloth PC bag surrounding the PC, and interior packaging inside the PC case itself to support components during transit. This boxing/packaging style is the same packaging method we use for each case, just on a different size/scale for the M.O.A.B. where a pallet/skid is required in transit. We also preinstall the black handles at the top of the case for the customer, which come to us separately; this currently involves some custom foam cutting during packing so we will look to get that foam further shaped for us during initial manufacture".

"Customer feedback has been terrific. Some are surprised at its size and weight; even though the assembled weight and dimensions are listed, experiencing it in person for the first time is a guaranteed to leave an impression! But that's part of the effect we wanted - that "shock and awe" effect in both owner and onlooker. It's great for building desire and loyalty".

"In terms of feedback on performance, that's perhaps best summed up by Bosslogic (@bosslogic/https://www.instagram.com/bosslogic/): "Your build is a godsend. I have never had anything like it. And I have had a lot." He has a custom AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X / RTX 3090 build which he uses daily for his artwork creation. The case handles those components' thermal demands superbly, and is therefore readily able to meet the rigors of PC gaming too".

"We offered Ready To Ship and Custom M.O.A.B. builds this year in Australia. Our initial Australian case manufacture run was in the low hundreds, and they sold through so quickly that we are currently taking pre-orders for January 2022 fulfilment, with case replenishment due any now. Once they land we will revert to regular order processing times of somewhere between 3 and 7 business days from order to dispatch, depending on the configuration. The US team are able to accept and fulfill M.O.A.B. orders right now".

"M.O.A.B. customers are typically looking for a unique, visually striking and physically imposing gaming PC that can throw down against whatever it's put up against. Heavy gamers, streamers, content creators...we even have AV semi-pro and professionals like Bosslogic with M.O.A.B.s in their home-office or places of business. They're available direct from us or from selected stockists such as EB Games, The Gamesmen, and Gimmie".

"Across our entire range we tend to see a preference towards AMD Ryzen processors and that is reflected in M.O.A.B. sales in both Ready To Ship and Custom Builds, with Ryzen 7 5800X being the most popular CPU. RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti are the most popular GPU options. We will be offering 12th Gen Intel CPUs, likely in a separate model line due to incompatibilities with previous gen motherboards for which there is still demand, in early 2022. The capacity to do the same with Ryzen Threadripper versions of the M.O.A.B. is there and that is something we are exploring for 2022; it would just come down to a different marketing and product specification approach, and ensuring a strong supply chain of these CPUs and motherboards to range openly; at present we can take on custom requests for these CPUs upon inquiry".

"Will there be something bigger than the M.O.A.B.? At some point, yes! At the other end of the spectrum, the small-footprint Javelin is approaching end of life and we are introducing a new ATX model, the Maverick, in Q1 2022, and we have just launched the first two models in our new range of Tomcat 16 gaming laptops, so that, along with expansion into Europe and South East Asia, will keep us busy in early 2022! But beyond that, we're always thinking about the next major project and further additions/replacements in our lineup".

Allied M.O.A.B.-I Reviewed Specs

Here's the exact specifications of the system Allied sent over, with a custom build (with my requests). The baseline would include 2 x 1TB SSDs (1 x NVMe M.2 and 1 x 2.5-inch SSD) and 32GB of RAM. But for a beast... 64GB of RAM is nice, and man -- games are so big these days that you really want 2 x 2-4TB NVMe M.2 SSDs inside of this system.

CPU : Intel Core i9-12900K

CPU cooler : Allied Ice Cube 360 Liquid Cooler

Chipset : Intel Z690 chipset

RAM : 64GB DDR4-3200

GPU : GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Phoenix (LHR)

SSD 1 : 1TB NVMe M.2

SSD 2 : 1TB NVMe M.2

SSD 3 : 1TB 2.5-inch

SSD 4 : 1TB 2.5-inch

PSU : 1200W ASUS ROG Thor

Case & Cooling: Allied Super Tower E-ATX + 7 x 120mm PWM ARGB fans

Allied Gaming M.O.A.B-I: Specs & Configs

Allied explains its everything-crushing M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC: "There's nothing subtle about the Allied M.O.A.B.-I, and that's by design. Every aspect - its sheer size, weight, and presence - is intended to shock and awe. With a mind-blowingly powerful array of component options on the inside, incredible exterior lines and custom skinning on the toughened tempered glass side panels available on the outside, if you're serious about making your PC the centre of your gaming world, so are we".

Yeah, no shit -- the system is immaculate. It is seriously beautiful, with specs that can include (and be tweaked):

Up to Intel Core i9 10th , Core i9 11th , and Core i9 12th Generation processors

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB graphics

380mm (h) x 180mm (w) x 435mm (l) behemoth ATX tower, aluminium alloy construction and toughened tempered glass side panels all-In-One Liquid Cooler options

Addressable RGB lighting, cooling and component options

Configure yours from $1,579.00 AUD

Packaging & Detailed Look

I didn't get the system in the retail packaging but delivered to me personally by Allied because I'm just a short 30-minute drive or so from their facility. But still, you will get what you see here -- the Allied M.O.A.B.-I with packaging that keeps all of those very, very expensive components safe.

Once the Allied M.O.A.B.-I is out of the box and onto your desk, here's what will put a smile on your dial for many, many years to come. It'll also be something that every single person that sees it, will be impressed -- no matter if they're into gaming or not, just because it looks so bloody cool.

Inside, you've got some beast hardware: Intel Core i9-12900K, 64GB of RAM, GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Phoenix, 2 x 1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs, and 2 x 1TB 2.5-inch SSDs and a 1200W PSU. Allied also has a huge 360mm AIO CPU cooler, plenty of case fans, and RGB lighting.

There's not a part of the system that looks boring, it looks like something Henry Cavill would be gaming on.

Seriously, the system looks stunning in these pictures -- but in the flesh -- my-oh-my is it gorgeous. Every detail of the system is perfect, there's not an inch of the system where I wasn't "ooh-ing" and "ahh-ing". I was actually marveling at the beauty of the system for a good 20-30 minutes when I first had it on my desk.

It truly is an amazing build, and now sits on top of my shelf of geeky stuff -- right next to my 77-inch LG CX OLED 4K 120Hz TV and it really, really fits in well.

We have the new Intel Core i9-12900K processor, which means we need the new Z690 chipset -- and thus, a Z690 motherboard we have. There's also 64GB of DDR4 RAM here, with Allied opting for a GIGABYTE Z690 motherboard and 64GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM.

Inside, there is a hell of a lot of spare room -- even with the beast specs inside.

The flagship Core i9-12900K processor is cooled by a 360mm AIO cooler, and man does it look good with RGB lighting making the M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC look even better with the CPU waterblock looking dapper in all manners of colors.

On the back of the M.O.A.B.-I we have:

2 x USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

5 x USB 3.2

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DP 1.4

2 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x 2.5GbE ethernet

Optical out

3.5mm headphone/mic

A peak at the two WD 2.5-inch SSDs inside of the system, and that beast ASUS ROG Thor 1200W PSU.

Benchmarks: CPU + SSD/HDD

CPU

Allied's flagship M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC was configured for me personally, where I opted for the new Alder Lake-based Intel Core i9-12900K processor. We have 16 cores and 24 threads (split between the new hybrid architecture with Performance and Efficiency cores) at 5GHz+.

Cinebench R23

Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor is an everything beast, no matter if it's single-core or multi-core tasks. Flicking over to Cinebench R23 benchmark, we have a multi-core score of 25511 -- absolutely smashing the 10818 of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor inside of the Allied Patriot-A gaming system I recently reviewed.

Storage: SSD

Allied is using a blend of NVMe M.2 SSDs and 2.5-inch SSDs inside of the M.O.A.B.-I with 2 x 1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs for 2TB total over NVMe and then 2 x 1TB 2.5-inch SSDs. I'm using the 2 x 1TB 2.5-inch SSDs as my storage, the first 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for my Windows 10 installation, and the second 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for my games folder.

It's super-fast, pushing 2GB/sec+ easy with file transfers... you won't have to worry about speed here, unless you're transferring to or from the 2.5-inch SSD then you're going to be limited to around 550MB/sec. But for storage, that's fine.

Benchmarks: GPU + Gaming

Now, this is what we're all here for... gaming on the super-high-end Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC.

Allied actually sent me over their 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor with the Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC, of which I used for half my time with the review. Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K processor and GAINWARD's custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mean you're completely looked after in the silicon department.

There's not much better than this, but you can opt up into the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card if you want those few more FPS -- but more so the 24GB of GDDR6X memory -- up from the 12GB on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Still, the RTX 3080 Ti is all most gamers need, and I'm happy with it in the system.

I pumped some serious hours into Warzone Pacific, with the gorgeous new map Caldera lighting up beautifully on the Core i9-12900K and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. I flexed between running it on the 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor, and 77-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV.

Warzone Pacific has NVIDIA DLSS support, and with it set to "Performance" mode and the graphics settings on a blend of Medium/High, the Allied M.O.A.B-I gaming system was carving through it like a hot knife through butter. Or maybe better yet, like a blow torch through butter.

I was running Warzone Pacific at 4K with DLSS on Performance and sitting at around 90-120FPS average, depending on where I was on Caldera. It was beautifully smooth, and an improvement on my best Warzone PC: my Intel Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090 combo.

4K 120FPS gaming on a huge OLED TV is nothing short of spectacular...

Especially when you're dropping this many coins on a gaming PC, you don't want to use a $200 monitor with it. A system of this caliber deserves a display to match it -- either you better have a kick ass, high-end, high refresh rate gaming monitor or TV, or be prepared to buy one.

My recommendation from 10+ years of retail experience and now 11+ years here at TweakTown is building a PC around the display. 4K 120FPS gaming requires a particular display: a high-end gaming panel, or a new HDMI 2.1-enabled TV.

Either way, 4K 120FPS isn't easy and once you know what resolution and refresh rate you're going to be using then you know what hardware grunt you'll need. Allied has plenty of that inside of the M.O.A.B.-I with the Intel Core i9-12900K + 64GB of RAM + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

If your games have DLSS, then 4K 120FPS gaming on the Allied M.O.A.B.-I on the right TV, is going to blow your mind right open. I would personally recommend one of LG's large C1 series OLED TVs, as they're all capable of 4K 120FPS through HDMI 2.1, and they come in up to 77/83 inches which makes them the M.O.A.B. of gaming displays.

Benchmarks Charts: 1080p, 1440p, 4K

3DMark: FireStrike + TimeSpy

Metro Exodus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Warranty + Upgrade Options

Allied Gaming's hardware configuration for the M.O.A.B.- is at around 4-5 years playing the latest PC games at great frame rates, with some small upgrades over time as required depending on how the industry goes (and how much grunt you buy in your system at the beginning).

Allied provides a 2-year warranty on their M.O.A.B.-I system, with a full 2-year assembled system warranty offered as standard. There are options that AG provides to extend part replacement with shipping coverage if you're after the ultimate peace of mind.

Now this is one area where I think Allied Gaming needs some major praise... Allied will pay you to upgrade. Yeah, that's right. No matter what you've purchased from Allied Gaming, you'll be able to send it back and the company will give you credit towards your upgrade.

So for example, you could buy this system today with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and in 12-18 months you might want a new GPU, so simply give the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti back and upgrade to something like the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 4090/4090 Ti of the future and it won't cost you anywhere near as much -- and no middleman to deal with.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Not

Absolutely stunning design : Allied has entered my dreams and pulled out what they knew I wanted... the M.O.A.B.-I is a hot mess of PC hardware. Not only is the silicon inside so powerful, but the outside is crafted amazingly well that it captures anyone that looks at it -- geek or not.

Meticulous build quality : Italianchefkissfingers.GIF

God damn powerhouse performance: You've got a 16-core, 24-thread flagship Intel Core i9-12900K "Alder Lake" CPU, 64GB of RAM, a GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Phoenix graphics card, and 4TB of SSD storage... I mean, it doesn't get much better than this.

4K 120FPS gaming : 4K 120FPS gaming is the future, well, for some people -- because if you own the Allied M.O.A.B.-I then you will have it now. 4K 120FPS isn't too hard to get to when games support NVIDIA's DLSS technology, so something like Warzone Pacific, Battlefield 2042, Rainbow Six: Siege and many others can easily hit 4K 120FPS on the Core i9-12900K + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti combo.

1440p or UltraWide 144/165FPS+ gaming : If you've got a high-end 1440p 120-165Hz monitor, or better yet an UltraWide monitor -- either 3440 x 1440 or 5120 x 1440 -- then you've got the right silicon CPU + GPU grunt to handle those resolutions at 120FPS In plenty of games. You can also enjoy AAA games with ray tracing, etc at max graphics and enjoy 60FPS+ without breaking a sweat.

Ready for games of 2022 and 2023: The Allied M.O.A.B.-I isn't just ready for the games of 2021, we're days away from 2022 -- and this is a 2022 build with the Core i9-12900K + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti combo -- easily handling the games of 2022 and even 2023 and beyond.

What's Not

I would love to have seen Allied tap some FAR larger, super-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs from a company like Sabrent, with their flagship Rocket 4 Plus SSDs offering 7GB/sec+ and coming in huge 4TB and soon 8TB capacities. A full M.O.A.B. gaming PC would have all of those NVMe M.2 slots filled with the largest, and fastest SSDs... right?

Maybe I should do that? I've got a few Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus SSDs laying around, capable of 7.5GB/sec.

Final Thoughts

66C temps on the GPU, and 67C for the GPU... you'll have zero issues with thermals on the Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC.

I pumped some serious hours of gaming time into Warzone Pacific on the Allied M.O.A.B.-I and man... it held up so well. Powered with some of the fastest silicon known to man: Intel's latest flagship Core i9-12900K processor, 64GB of RAM, and GAINWARD's wicked-fast custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

All of this blasted up onto my gigantic 77-inch LG CX OLED TV at a huge 4K and smooth 120FPS, it is nothing short of breathtaking. I mean, it's so breathtaking that I could have Keanu Reeves here and play Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K 120FPS, but hey even if Keanu isn't here you wouldn't know it because this system is powerful enough to render him here in Unreal Engine 5 with The Matrix Awakens.

So yeah, Neo came over while I reviewed this system and now Allied can say "Neo from The Matrix played on our Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC with Anthony Garreffa at TweakTown when he was reviewing our system, and Neo gives it two out of two red pills". That's how good the Allied M.O.A.B.-I is... and boys... Allied... if you don't use that quote, then you should be banished to a hell where you play Enter the Matrix 24/7 for the rest of time.

4K 120FPS gaming is exactly where I would recommend the Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC, this isn't something you're going to buy with a 1080p monitor... or even a 1440p monitor. The starting point for this system would be at 1440p 120/144/165FPS+ and it would be perfectly suited for UltraWide gaming, maybe even better for it than 1440p as my recommendation.

But for 3440x 440 and 5120x1440 you've got some fantastic options on the market for gaming monitors, right up to Samsung's Odyssey G9 32:9 gaming monitor with a native 5120x1440 resolution and huge 240Hz refresh rate. Allied's flagship M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC would be perfect for a monster UltraWide gaming monitor setup.

But then we get to 4K 120FPS... this is where a near $10,000 gaming PC like the killer Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming system comes into play. Super high-end 4K 120FPS gaming monitors and TVs are now readily available and they really don't cost an arm and a leg. When you consider the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on its own sells for $2500+ online, you can get a seriously awesome TV for half that.

LG's current OLED C1 series 48-inch TV is only $1100 or so online, and offers 48 inches of 4K at 120FPS over the HDMI 2.1 connector. You can pair the Core i9-12900K + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with a 48-inch 4K 120FPS gorge-fest on a eye-melting OLED display.

Trust me, there's nothing like it.

Allied's flagship M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC is a tour-de-force of PC hardware, inside of meticulously crafted build of hardware that feels like it belongs in a museum -- but not for dinosaurs -- but the coolest shit you've ever seen.

If you've already got a big TV capable of 4K 120Hz (you'll have to check, it HAS to have HDMI 2.1 -- not just regular HDMI 2.0) and were thinking about buying a new gaming PC, then the Allied M.O.A.B.-I configured with the Intel Core i9-12900K + 64GB RAM + GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3080 Ti + copious amounts of super-fast SSD storage = gaming heaven.

You can buy the system, plug it into your existing TV, and game away at next-gen levels: 4K 120FPS.

Once again... trust me, there's nothing like it.

Within the first few seconds of playing games at 4K 120FPS you'll never go back to anything else. I find it nigh impossible to game at 60FPS these days, I won't play a first-person shooter at anything less than 120FPS. Once you play on a really high-end PC, you get conditioned to it so quickly.