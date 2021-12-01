Allied Patriot-A Gaming PC Review: Ryzen 5 5600X + RTX 3070 8GB LHR

Allied Gaming's first PC to review is the Patriot-A: mid-range grunt for $2299 AUD that games beautifully at 1080p/1440p 120FPS.

Introduction

This is actually quite a story, and I wanted to take my time to tell it.

I have talked about how I started out my career at a young age working in a small computer store here in my home state of South Australia, a store called Getright Computers. We used to sell everything: CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, RAM, full systems, we did virus removals, OC on systems, etc.

One day a customer needed some components, and I checked his business card and it said "ORIGIN PC" -- you know, the US-based custom PC builder that also had a facility here in my home city of Adelaide, SA. I had only started at TweakTown (over 11 years now) and we stayed in touch for the most part.

I left my day job in 2012 and went full-time at TweakTown, after which we talked when he was running Alienware and ORIGIN PC down here in Australia -- and then I had a phone call a little over a month ago. After a good catch-up chat, I found out my mate is running a new company called Allied Gaming.

They wanted to have their system reviewed, and it felt like the stars aligned -- in one of the smaller Australian cities, a system builder builds PCs and a major tech outlet has me living here. Why the hell not?! Allied Gaming also has some awesome initials... I mean AG... nothing better than that, maybe just TT.

Allied Gaming is based in both Australia and the US and sell systems to gamers everywhere, with the company wanting to send over their Allied Patriot-A custom-built gaming PC. The company is sending me a few different-specced gaming PCs with the first being the Allied Patriot-A.

Now, let's kick things off with the Allied Patriot-A -- why the name? Well, Allied Gaming names their systems based on the case. The -A or -I denote whether it is an AMD or Intel-based CPU, so with the Allied Patriot-A we have an AMD CPU in the form of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor.

You can customize everything inside of the system, but for the first system, I wanted Allied Gaming to set the specs so it had no influence from me. They sent over a pretty kick-ass mid-range gaming PC, offering up the 6-core, 12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor -- which is a great CPU -- but a mechanical HDD and just 16GB of RAM can feel a bit how's-it-going in 2021.

Continuing with the brand, Allied Gaming does something a little different here: they don't specify which exact brand or model component is inside of their gaming PC. The company has a reason: from their perspective, the customer is less concerned with the specific components inside of the PC -- as long as they have the specific category taken care of.

For example, most gamers won't care about the exact brand of GPU or RAM as long as it's something they recognize: an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 for example and 16GB of DDR4-3200 with RGB lighting would be fine for most gamers.

Allied Gaming says this is a "more retail-focused approach" where the Allied Gaming brand is "central, and while the quality of the components within is very strong and consistent from one built to the next, they're not necessarily identical, and represents an additional layer of information the customer isn't necessarily seeking/understanding".

And... I totally agree.

I've explained over many millions of words that I spend over 10 years working in IT retail, so I totally understand what Allied is trying to do here. Most gamers that aren't hardcore tweakers or enthusiasts are going to be happy with 90% of what Allied will put into a system as long as most of the major components are fine: CPU, GPU, RAM, etc.

The retail-style approach is welcome, as you don't really need to know much in order to get yourself a kick-ass custom gaming PC -- and you don't need to spend an unnecessarily large amount of money for a larger company to do what Allied can do for you, at a much cheaper price.

Allied has a Ready to Ship range that you can click-and-buy, but if you want to click your mouse more you can totally tweak the system to your liking. Since this is my first full PC review, I will have some suggestions of tweaks that I would make to the system that I'm reviewing at the time.

These recommendations will be small, as Allied did a great job at providing enough beef in each category with only a couple of them being a little undesirable. Allied actually kicked ass at the specifications of the system, powering through Call of Duty: Warzone and Battlefield 2042 at 1080p, 1440p, and even some light 4K gaming on its Ryzen 5 5600X + 16GB RAM + GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

Allied Gaming's Ready to Ship range is "our major focus and represents well-specced, balanced builds in terms of CPU/GPU pairing, with adequate RAM and cooling, plenty of storage, both RTS and custom builds after upgrades are available at what we believe is sharp pricing in the market!"

Allied Gaming configured the system for $3390 AUD with shipping -- or around $2500 if you're in the US. You're getting a pretty beefed-up gaming PC for that money, which will easily blow a next-gen console out of the water for the most part.

Allied Gaming gives you some incredible upgrade options on the system, where you can spend a little more money on let's say the X570-based motherboard which will cost you an additional $209 to $249 -- depending on whether you want Wi-Fi or not.

The CPU can be downgraded, or upgraded depending on how much you want to spend, where you can tweak the Patriot-A with up to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X flagship CPU. You can upgrade the 120mm AIO liquid cooler to the 240mm AIO liquid cooler, as well as the DDR4 RAM to either 32GB of DDR4-3200 or DDR4-3600 while if you want the larger 64GB of RAM you can upgrade to a 64GB DDR4-3200 kit for an additional $419.

I would suggest upgrading to the largest and most bad-ass SSD you can get, with Allied offering a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD by default with an upgrade to a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD costing $169. I would do this out of everything else in the system, and if you can afford it... as many M.2 NVMe SSDs as possible -- and if you can't afford to go down the M.2 NVMe SSD route, upgrade to a proper SSD over the HDD instead ($46 for the 480GB, $109 for the 1TB SSD).

GPU-wise, Allied Gaming includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 LHR (specifically, the GAINWARD Phoenix GeForce RTX 3070 8GB LHR) but you can upgrade this to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB LHR, GeForce RTX 3090 24GB LHR, or switch over to the RDNA 2-based AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Allied Gaming Marketing

Allied Gaming Patriot-A: Specs & Configs

Allied Patriot-A: Reviewed Specs

Here's the exact specifications of the system Allied sent over, with the "High" tier of the Patriot-A:

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (6C/12T)

CPU cooler : 120mm AIO liquid cooler

Motherboard : AMD B550 chipset

RAM : 16GB DDR4-3200

GPU : GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3070 8GB LHR

Storage 1 : 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD

Storage 2 : 4TB HDD

PSU : 750W 80 Plus Gold

Case & Cooling: Alliet Patriot 4-Fan RGB M-ATX

Alternative Configurations

Allied Gaming offers the Patriot-A in 3 different tiers: Mid-High, and then 2 x High tiers. The mid-high tier is offered for $2599 AUD ($2299 AUD on special) and drops down to the Ryzen 5 3600 processor (still a 6-core, 12-thread CPU but at up to 4.2GHz) as well as the same AMD B550-based motherboard. The mid-high tier drops the higher-end 120mm AIO liquid cooler for the stock AMD cooler.

But the mid-high tier continues with the 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD but drops down to the 2TB mechanical HDD, a USB-based Wi-Fi adapter (no onboard Wi-Fi), and last of all the biggest change: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB LHR, down from the RTX 3070 8GB LHR inside of the configuration I'm reviewing here.

The highest-end "high" tier costs $3799 AUD ($3499 AUD on special) and still rocks the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with an upgraded 240mm AIO liquid cooler, but doubles the RAM to 32GB of DDR4-3200 and upgrades the GPU to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB LHR graphics card. Now we're talking.

We still have the same AMD B550-based motherboard, 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and 4TB mechanical HDD. The additional $1200 here (without the special) gives you: RTX 3080 over the RTX 3070, 32GB of RAM over 16GB of RAM, and the 240mm AIO cooler over the 120mm AIO.

Packaging & Detailed Look

Packaging & What's in the Box

Allied Gaming ships their custom Allied Patriot-A in a plain brown box, where inside is another box with the Allied Patriot-A gaming system.

There's also an Allied Gaming accessories box, where the company includes anything the components do in the box: Wi-Fi antenna, manuals, driver CDs, stickers, SATA cables, and more.

There's no unnecessary stuff here, and more unnecessary stuff costs more unnecessary money... which could be spent on upgrading some of the key components. Even if it's $50, $100, or $250+ the savings from the system cost really add up and that's the Allied Gaming difference.

Allied Patriot-A: Design & Dimensions

Allied Gaming is using a steel-based case with a tempered glass side panel, while the chassis is a beautiful white. It didn't strike me instantly, but it did over time. It looks great on the desk with all of the RGB lighting inside and on the front (and back) of the Patriot-A lighting up the entire rig.

Deeper inside, you've got storage room to upgrade to 4 x 2.5-inch SATA III which means many 10s of terabytes of storage. There's also an M.2 NVMe SSD on the motherboard, but upgrade-wise for storage, you've got some room here in the Patriot-A.

Allied Patriot-A: Cooling

The custom Allied Patriot-A gaming PC is cooled by a 120mm AIO liquid cooler, which is in the form of the Allied Ice Cuber 120mm ARGB liquid cooler, while there's an Allied Mach-9 3-fan PWM pack installed inside of the system at the front.

Speaking of the front, you've got a front grille and 3 x 120mm RGB intake fans at the front -- a 120mm exhaust fan, and then the AIO cooler that chills AMD's custom Zen 3-based Ryzen 5 5600X processor.

Allied Patriot-A: CPU + RAM

AMD's new mid-range Zen 3-based champion CPU has been used in the Patriot-A configuration I'm reviewing here today, with the Ryzen 5 5600X processor offering 6 cores and 12 threads of CPU power. There's also 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM inside of the system, with RGB lighting of course.

There's an AMD B550-based motherboard installed, with Wi-Fi built-in if you need Wi-Fi where the Patriot-A will be placed. The B550 chipset gives you everything you need to game at this level, but you can also upgrade the motherboard to an X570-based board if you need.

Allied Patriot-A: GPU

Allied has deployed the GAINWARD Phoenix GeForce RTX 3070 LHR, which has 8GB of GDDR6 and the "LHR" stands for Lite Hash Rate -- gimped cards for crypto miners to stay away from. This is a fantastic 1080p and 1440p GPU for 120FPS+ and stays nice and cool inside of the Patriot-A.

Once again, there are options to upgrade the GPU if the GeForce RTX 3070 isn't quite enough.

Allied Patriot-A: Storage

Storage-wise, Allied Gaming has used a 4TB mechanical HDD in the form of the Toshiba HDWT140. This is actually one of Toshiba's surveillance-focused HDDs, offering a large 4TB of mechanical HDD size at 7200RPM. It's not the greatest HDD, and probably the sorest spot of the Patriot-A.

For your OS and some games, Allied has included 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD in the form of the Crucial CT500P1SSD8. The Crucial P1 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD has up to 2GB/sec (2000MB/sec) reads and up to 1.7GB/sec (1700MB/sec) writes.

I would definitely recommend going all-SSD and all M.2 NVMe SSD if you can... as the game load times on a mechanical HDD are hard to go back to once you've used a super-fast M.2 NVMe SSD. But, we're talking under $3000 AUD (on special at the moment) and under $2500 USD right now... with 500GB SSD + 4TB HDD.

Allied Patriot-A: Gaming

Now let's compare the Allied Patriot-A up against something like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop which in its stock form packs the higher-end AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor. It has the same 16GB of RAM, slower GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (compared to the GeForce RTX 3070).

Alienware's custom Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop PC has a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD is the same as the Allied Patriot-A while Alienware cheap out with just a 1TB SATA 6Gbps storage drive compared to the Patriot-A with a much larger 4TB HDD.

Allied Patriot-A: RGB lighting

Allied Gaming isn't cramming too much RGB bling into the Patriot-A with the 3 x 120mm RGB fans at the front really looking great from either up close or from a distance. The Allied Gaming-branded AIO cooler looks awesome and is a nice touch inside of the Patriot-A.

There's a single 120mm RGB fan at the back of the Patriot-A gaming system, as well as the 16GB of ADATA DDR4-3200 RGB memory inside of the system infusing beautifully inside of the system next to the RGB-laden AIO cooler and 3 x 120mm RGB fans on the front of the system.

Allied Patriot-A: Ports & I/O

Allied deploys the GIGABYTE B550 AORUS Elite-AX motherboard, where on the back we have I/O that includes:

The Patriot-A normally ships with the GIGABYTE B550 DS3H without Wi-Fi, but can ship with a 650Mbps USB-based Wi-Fi adapter. The slightly higher-end GIGABYTE B550 AORUS Elite-AX motherboard offers improved I/O connectivity on the back, which we'll go into now.

6 x USB 3.2 (on back)

1 x USB 3.0 (on top)

2 x USB 2.0 (on top)

2 x Wi-Fi antenna

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 2.5GbE ethernet

3.5mm audio/headphone jacks

S/PDIF digital output

Benchmarks: CPU + SSD/HDD

CPU

You've got the 6-core, 12-thread Zen 3-powered AMD Ryzen 5 5600X handling the CPU side of things, which is more than enough power at this price point. I was using everything from Adobe Photoshop to gaming at 1440p 120FPS+ in games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Battlefield 2042.

On the storage side of things, the 4TB mechanical HDD pumps away at a decent speed but it's nothing when it comes to an SSD. You're looking at up to 160MB/sec or so with transfers, with transfers of files between folders on the HDD pushing at around 160MB/sec (~100MB/sec reads, ~60MB/sec writes while flowing between).

Cinebench R23

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X performs admirably in Cinebench R23, with a multi-core score of 10818 -- beating out the Ryzen 7 1700X, and Core i9-9980H processors. Of course, the more core and thread-laden CPUs like the Ryzen Threadripper CPUs absolutely crush it in the multi-core test of Cinebench R23.

Storage: SSD + HDD

SSD : Transferring a large 60GB file (SSD to HDD) took around 6.1 minutes. Transferring Call of Duty: Warzone assets (82GB and also SSD to HDD) took around 7.5 minutes.

HDD: Transferring a large 60GB file took around 16.4 minutes. Transferring Call of Duty: Warzone assets (82GB) from HDD at around 170MB/sec read from the HDD, which maxed out the write speeds on the mechanical HDD, while the SSD didn't break a sweat having 170MB/sec written to it.

Benchmarks: GPU + Gaming

I used the Allied Gaming Patriot-A system for around 2 weeks for the purposes of the review, as my workstation and everyday machine -- as well as gaming, and the required benchmarks that I ran. I've been using the system as a 1440p gaming machine capable of 120FPS, switching the graphics presets in games to maintain 120FPS average as much as I can.

I would suggest this system for any gamer that is running 1080p or 1440p, which the Patriot-A gaming system is geared for. You're going to get many hundreds of frames per second in major esports titles including CS:GO, Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League, and many more.

Allied says their Patriot-A gaming PC is good for 500FPS+ in CS:GO at 1440p, 400FPS+ in Valorant, 120FPS in Cyberpunk 2077, 270FPS+ in Overwatch, and many more. If you wanted more performance, or maybe 4K 120FPS+ then the higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 is recommended.

But for 1080p and 1440p gaming at 120FPS or more, then the included GeForce RTX 3070 8GB is more than good enough. If you wanted to bump up to 4K then you can, but you'll be gaming at 30FPS with the graphical bells and whistles on a decent mix of medium to high.

Benchmarks Charts: 1080p, 1440p, 4K

3DMark: FireStrike + TimeSpy

Metro Exodus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Warranty + Upgrade Options

Allied Gaming's hardware configuration for the Allied-A is at around 4-5 years playing the latest PC games at great frame rates, with some small upgrades over time as required depending on how the industry goes (and how much grunt you buy in your system at the beginning).

Allied provides a 2-year warranty on their Patriot-A system, with a full 2-year assembled system warranty offered as standard. There are options that AG provides to extend part replacement with shipping coverage if you're after the ultimate peace of mind.

Now this is one area where I think Allied Gaming needs some major praise... Allied will pay you to upgrade. Yeah, that's right. No matter what you've purchased from Allied Gaming, you'll be able to send it back and the company will give you credit towards your upgrade.

So for example, you could buy this system today with the GeForce RTX 3070, and in 12-18 months you might want a new GPU, so simply give the GeForce RTX 3070 back and upgrade to something like the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4080 of the future and it won't cost you anywhere near as much -- and no middleman to deal with.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

Great price, available now : The Allied Patriot-A is $3299 AUD (or around $2500 USD) and has a kick-ass AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor offering 6 cores and 12 threads of CPU power, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GAINWARD Phoenix GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics card. You're ready for 1080p and 1440p 120FPS+ gaming, and 4K 60FPS gaming.

Ryzen 5 5600X + GeForce RTX 3070 + 16GB RAM : You've got a 6-core, 12-thread CPU and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. This is a great starting point for someone who wants to get into a semi-high-end gaming PC and doesn't have the budget yet for a Ryzen 9 or Core i9, or a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Beyond next-gen console specs: At least when it comes to CPU and GPU power, the Allied Patriot-A has more gaming silicon grunt than the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. The SSD in the system is the only thing holding you back from saying "everything in my Patriot-A kicks your next-gen console's ass".

1080p gaming powerhouse : There's plenty of CPU and GPU power here to enjoy plenty of games at maxed-out graphics at 1080p and smash right over 120FPS and sometimes into 500FPS+ depending on the game. You can dial up all the visual settings and still be guaranteed 60FPS in virtually all games on the market.

1440p gaming powerhouse : This is where I'm recommending the Allied Patriot-A gaming PC, at the 1440p 120FPS+ market. If you are playing games with support for NVIDIA DLSS, then you're in for a real treat: 1440p 120FPS+ in something like Call of Duty: Warzone or Battlefield 2042 is not a problem for the Patriot-A.

120FPS gaming: 120FPS gaming is where it's at... and that's something the Allied Patriot-A slices a hot knife through hot butter with it all lit up with RGB bells and whistles.

Strong branding : Allied isn't scared of acting bigger than they are, and so they should. I was pleasantly surprised at the entire experience from the box that arrives at your door, to the system itself. There's Allied -- well, an "A" all over the place -- but it never distracts. Even the stock Windows 10 wallpaper is Allied-branded of course, but it isn't in-your-face with aliens blasting lasers or something from your system.

AIO CPU liquid cooler: The included 120mm AIO liquid cooler keeps the 6C/12T nice and chill, something you're going to want when you're jamming 120FPS+ through its silicon. There's enough cooling in the Patriot-A to keep the entire system at respectable, even great temperatures.

Upgrade options from Allied: Now THIS is something I really wanted to drive home... the upgrade options that Allied Gaming offer. There are many PC gamers who upgrade their graphics card every 2 years or so, and with the 6C/12T chip in the Ryzen 5 5600X you'll be fine for a few more years on the CPU side. But upgrading the GPU in 2 years' time and the company taking credit on it for the upgrade, instead of you selling it second hand and having to deal with the headaches of that half the time, is an awesome thing to see.

What's Not

Small SSD : I would much prefer a larger 1-2TB minimum SSD, with over 1GB/sec reads for my OS and games but I get the economical use of the mechanical HDD. Upgrading to a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD is definitely something I recommend doing to the system.

Mechanical HDD : Yeah, not a fan of mechanical drives for games -- especially coming in off of all-NVMe M.2 SSDs in my regular gaming rigs.

16GB RAM: 16GB of RAM is actually fine for the most part, but it would be one of the only things that I would have to nitpick with the Patriot-A. Another thing you might want to take note of; upgrading to 32GB of RAM at the start might be better.

Final Thoughts

I do have to have a chuckle that Allied Gaming has the initials "AG" and so do I... maybe this is a sign? Maybe I need to get the guys at Allied Gaming to build me some super-insane custom Superman-themed PC. The "A" makes sense for my name and would almost be like Superman's "S"... I mean, that would be amazing.

A funny coincidence, but a system builder in my home city of Adelaide, South Australia -- named Allied Gaming -- or AG and I'm Anthony Garreffa reviewing it. Well, this is the real AG signing off on the Allied Gaming Patriot-A, a wicked-fast, mean-looking, ready-to-ship custom gaming PC.

Allied Gaming has crafted a mighty fine 1080p and 1440p gaming PC with the Patriot-A, with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X offering 6 cores and 12 threads of Zen 3 CPU performance that will see you through for the next few years to come. The 16GB of RAM is enough but I would caution that 32GB is a nice upgrade, and the 480GB SSD up to a 1TB SSD is another recommended upgrade.

As always, I recommend buying a new PC (or even when you're upgrading) to always start with the monitor. What's your native resolution? What's the refresh rate? It's not worth buying a $10,000 gaming PC if you're going to be playing on a 1080p 120FPS monitor.

If you've got a 1440p 120FPS+ gaming monitor or a beefier new 4K 120FPS+ gaming monitor, then you wouldn't be looking at the more mid-range 5600X + RTX 3070 8GB combo. In that case, you're pushing up into the Ryzen 7 or even Ryzen 9 more so territory, as well as a bigger GPU upgrade (RTX 3080 Ti or 6900 XT).

The star of the show... the GPU: Allied Gaming have used a GAINWARD Phoenix GeForce RTX 3070 8GB LHR graphics card inside of the Patriot-A gaming PC, with more than enough grunt for the games of both today, and tomorrow. The GPU doesn't run hot at all, thanks to Allied tapping a GAINWARD solution with a wicked thermal solution. You won't hear it. You won't feel it. But the grunt is there. Silently, waiting.

To wrap things up: Allied Gaming has your back for the games of 2022 at 1080p and 1440p with the Patriot-A gaming PC, with an awesome customization process, no BS marketing, and even an upgrade program. The 6C/12T CPU might be fine in 2023, but the GPU might not be -- Allied lets you upgrade that, unlike many other system builders.

If you're in the market for a new 1080p or 1440p 120FPS gaming PC and didn't want to build it yourself, the folks at Allied Gaming won't let a soldier down... that's why they've got the Patriot-A, aye.

Note: Allied Gaming is hand-delivering a custom-specced M.O.A.B. (Mother Of All Bombs) gaming PC later on tonight my time. The guys at Allied asked me what I wanted with this PC, so I configured it with: Intel Core i9-12900K, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and terabytes of super-fast NVMe M.2 SSDs.

That review will be up on TweakTown within the next week or two, with a closer look at 4K 120FPS gaming on the Allied Gaming M.O.A.B. gaming PC.