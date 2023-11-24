ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review

The ASUS ROG Strix G16CH gaming PC is a well-built machine, though it has several caveats, such as using old technology. Here's our full review.

Published
Manufacturer: ASUS
TweakTown's Rating: 73%

The Bottom Line

The ROG Strix G16CH is a well-built gaming machine that ASUS really needs to update with the latest tech.

Pros

  • + Performance

Cons

  • - Gigabit Ethernet
  • - DDR4 memory
  • - Adapters on GPU
  • - Chassis hard to work in

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 03
Prebuilt systems are a very popular way for users to get into PC gaming without going through what can be a hassle: building your own PC. These systems often tend to be a gateway drug as well, as they introduce many to the upgrade bug, which is something we all catch in our lifetime. The ROG Strix G16CH is one of ASUS's latest offerings, with several prebuilt SKUs. Our system in-house for review is not the highest-tiered model, living just below.

Hardware for this build includes an Intel Core i7-13700KF, giving us eight performance cores alongside eight efficient cores. ASUS pairs this CPU with 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory across four slots. The board used in the build is a custom B760 chipset offering. Graphics in this machine are supplied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080.

Expansion for this system includes four PCIe x16 slots, three pulling from the chipset and one from the CPU. We also have two NVMe storage slots and one m.2 Wi-Fi slot. SATA connectivity is available as well.

Connectivity includes Gigabit ethernet, dual HDMI, and a single DisplayPort. We also noted four USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the rear I/O and a PS/2 port if anyone is still using legacy keyboards.

Pricing

As for pricing, the ROG Strix G16CH comes in at $2799, as configured above. At the time of writing, it was on sale for $2599.99.

ASUS ROG G16CH (2023) Gaming Desktop PC

$2399.99
$2399.99$2599.99-
Packaging, Accessories, and Overview

Packaging and Accessories

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 05
Opening up our sample, we were greeted with a box of accessories.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 06
The G16 includes the power cord, Wi-Fi antenna, mouse, and HDMI cable.

System Overview

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 07
Unboxing the system, we get our first look at the G16. This is a narrow mid-tower chassis, custom to the G16 series, the top offering ROG branding with air intake below.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 08
The chassis front panel includes connections for two USB-C and two USB-A. We also have mic and headphone inputs.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 09
The chassis's backside has a sticker with build information on it.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 10
The rear I/O includes dual HDMI and DP for displays, dual USB 2.0 and PS/2 for keyboard/mouse, and two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 using Type-A connections, color in teal. Below, we have gigabit ethernet and WiFI antenna connections followed by audio.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 11
Open Gallery 34

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 12
Open Gallery 34

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 13
Open Gallery 34

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 14
Open Gallery 34

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 15
Open Gallery 34

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 16
Open Gallery 34

UEFI and System Software

UEFI

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 21ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 22
ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 23ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 24
ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 25
This BIOS will be familiar to any previous ASUS BIOS - the G16CH does have the ROG aesthetic. The main menu offers hardware information, including the installed CPU and memory capacity. Ai Tweaker is where users can tune the machine, including CPU and memory; this board supports all the basic overclocking features, including XMP.

The advanced menu gives users control over the board's connectivity, including storage and USB. You will also get a few higher-level CPU options in this menu, such as the ability to enable/disable cores, Speed step, or EIST. Further, this menu will allow you to secure erase any drives, while the monitoring menu allows users to tune fans and monitor the system's voltages.

Motherboard Software

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 26
The G16CH has two pieces of software. The first is MyAsus. This is a basic set of software with many links to other programs, as seen above.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 27
Open Gallery 34

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 28
Open Gallery 34

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 29
Armoury Crate is the more gaming-focused piece of software for the G16CH. This gives us CPU, memory, and GPU stats along the right side, with a dashboard to the left.

Cinebench R23, CrossMark and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to highlight their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests: a single-core workload utilizing one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 30
R23 landed the G16CH towards the middle bottom of our charts, 7th from the top. Scores were 2057 for single thread and 27583 for multi-thread.

CrossMark

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 31
Crossmark has the G16CH third from the bottom, just above the Aurora R16 at 2111 overall.

AIDA64 Memory

AIDA was recently updated to version 6.6, which improved performance in both AES and SHA3 workloads for Alder Lake CPUs. You will notice this performance jump in the charts below compared to earlier Intel Z690 reviews.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 32
PCMark and 3DMark

PCMark

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 33
The G16CH, as configured, scored 12947 in PCMark Extended, which put it a touch above the R16 in our chart.

3DMark

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 34
CPU Profile for one and two threads lands the G16 in the middle of our charts, 5th overall with 1144 single thread and 2285 for two threads.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 35
Looking at four, eight, and sixteen threads, the G16 peaks at 10471.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 36
Time Spy was up next for the G16. With the RTX 4080, the system scored 25244 overall, 27K for the GPU, and 16K for the CPU.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 37
Speed Way scored 7210 for the G16CH.

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 38
3DMark Storage turned up quite good for the G16. The overall score was 3185, with bandwidth at 542 MB/s.

Gaming, Value, and Final Thoughts

Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 39
Our gaming workload continues to be Cyberpunk 2077. The G16CH picked up some rather good numbers in this workload. 1080p High we saw 227 FPS while 1440p picked up 171 FPS. At 4K, we saw decent numbers as well at 96 FPS.

Value

ASUS ROG Strix G16CH Gaming PC Review 40
Value combines CrossMark and 3DMark Time Spy scores to give an overall idea of the system's performance. This is put next to the systems price to firm the percentage in the chart above. The G16CH comes away from this review with a 97.3%.

Final Thoughts

The ROG Strix G16CH is a rather interesting offering from ASUS. On the outside, we love the chassis. The unique design stresses the ROG lifestyle with its sharp, edgy design and ROG-themed side panel, while the front panel I/O is quite good.

Internally, the chassis leaves us wanting more, mostly due to its thin profile. This chassis can't really accommodate any fan over 92mm, leaving users with few options if they ever wanted to upgrade. Further, this narrow chassis design makes removing the GPU a legit job that includes removing the front panel and GPU support bracket, which then gives you just enough room to finesse the GPU out, assuming you have the RTX 4080 that we had.

Performance was quite good for the build, consistently outperforming the Dell XPS and Aurora R16 we recently reviewed. That said, some of the best workloads for the G16 were in the PCMark and 3DMark applications, with the G16 picking up a solid 13K in the extended workload and CPU Profile where it was competing with systems like the Aurora R15 that had a 13900KF. Storage was quite good with the G16CH, scoring 3185 in the 3DMark Storage Benchmark, the third highest to date in our testing.

Pricing on the G16CH comes in at $2799 - hit and miss for me. On the one side, this is a solid value for anyone getting into the industry, not wanting to build their own machine. On the flip side, this machine has several caveats, including using a B760 motherboard limited by DDR4 memory and a lackluster rear I/O. ASUS could easily change this as a vendor without changing the machine's overall cost by switching the motherboard to a DDR5 variant. They could slap in the B760-A Gaming Wi-Fi, and this machine would easily be 100% recommended.

As it sits, we can't recommend a product that traps you into old technology.

Performance

80%

Quality

80%

Features

60%

Value

70%

Overall

73%

The Bottom Line

The ROG Strix G16CH is a well-built gaming machine that ASUS really needs to update with the latest tech.

73%

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

