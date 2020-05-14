Elgato 4K60 Pro MK.2 4K HDR 240Hz PCIe Capture Card Review

Elgato's 4K60 Pro MK.2 is the could be the cream of the crop when it comes to PCIe capture cards. Join us as we take a close look.

Introduction

Elgato has been the staple brand of capture cards for quite a while, and now I've finally got their former flagship capture card in my hands - the Elgato 4K60 Pro.

I say former because, during CES 2020 (Consumer Electronics Show), Elgato announced the 4K60 S+, the new flagship capture card from Elgato. I currently have one on the way to me at the time of writing this, but before I review that I thought it would be good to have a look at the 4K60 Pro. So, today we will be running the 4K60 Pro through its paces to see if its worth that hefty price tag.

The 4K60 Pro is aimed directly at streamers and content creators, and it seems to come with all the bells and whistles that would attract both categories of people. The price tag, on the other hand, could shy a few people away, coming in at the cost of $249.99, Elgato seems to be asking quite a lot for a capture card. In this review, we are going to examine if the price gives buyers the equivalent in useable features. So, let's jump straight into it, starting with the design of the capture card.

Close-up

To start things off, we have an image of the front of the box, which shows some of the features of the capture card. Here are the features listed on the front of the box - 4K60 HDR, 240hz passthrough support, PCIe and Instant Gameview.

Moving onto the back of the box, we see an image of the capture card installed into a PC, and also an image of the HDMI In/Out slot. The back of the box also features different languages.

Here we have an image of the inside of the box, showcasing the packaging of the 4K60 Pro. The 4K60 Pro arrives in an anti-static bag, and the box provides users with a four-step process for installing the capture card into a PC.

Above is a front-on image of the 4K60 Pro. From here, we can see the PCIe x4, which will plug straight into a PCIe slot in your PC. I will get more into this later on in the review.

In this image, we can see the PCB, as well as the HDMI In/Out slot.

Here we have a straight-on image of the back of the capture card.

Above is an image of the capture card lying down, showcasing the back of the capture card and the six screws that hold it all together.

Above is an image of the HDMI cord that comes with the capture card. This HDMI was used throughout my testing.

Jak's Test System Specifications