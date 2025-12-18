Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted

The Elgato Prompter XL is the big brother of the original Prompter, and it comes with many improvements, along with a substantial size and price increase.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted
Tech and Science Editor
Published
Manufactured by Elgato
TweakTown Rating: 96%
Our Verdict

The Elgato Prompter XL is a purpose built teleprompter aimed directly at the studio space and professional creatives. It comes with a broad feature set, and it's a substantial upgrade over the original Prompter. However, it's also much more expensive.

Pros

  • 1920 x 1080 display
  • Build quality
  • Feature set
  • Camera Hub software
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Price

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Elgato has released the Prompter XL, a new, bigger version of the Prompter that debuted in 2023, and the new model is targeting more professionals rather than streamers, toward whom the Prompter was marketed.

That doesn't mean streamers can't take advantage of the Prompter XL, as it's essentially a bigger version of the Prompter with higher display resolution and many quality-of-life improvements. For those who don't own a Prompter or don't know how it could benefit their workflow, Elgato's teleprompter has streamlined the experience, which is typically costly and unnecessarily complex.

The Prompter and Prompter XL in combination with the dedicated Camera Hub software has reduced the numbers of steps a user needs to take to successfully get a script up and scrolling in front of them, while also turning the Prompter into a second display that can be used for a variety of applications such as a dedicated Twitch chat window, or even a video conferencing display. By using Elgato's Prompters for either of the latter two activities, users are now looking directly at the Twitch chat viewers while reading their messages or directly at the person they are video chatting with.

These small quality-of-life adjustments make for a much higher-quality video, and with the Prompter XL, things have been stepped up even further.

Specifications

ItemDetails
ModelPrompter XL
Size15.6-inch
Resolution1920 x 1080
Pixels Per Inch (PPI)141
Panel TypeLCD
Refresh Rate60Hz
Usage / RangeReading distance up to ~4.6 m / 15 ft - designed to be usable at a "studio / pro-camera distance."
Brightness600 nits
Aspect Ratio16:9
Beamsplitter Glass70/30 beamsplitter glass, size 360 x 290 mm, thickness ~1.1 mm, detachable
Load / Camera SupportSupports camera + lens up to 5 kg / 11 lb; lens length up to 22 cm (8.7"); max lens diameter (without backplate) 160 mm
USB PortsSingle USB-C 3.2 (power + data) - 15 W power consumption
VESA MountingNone
WarrantyTwo years

Close-up

Design

In my original Prompter review posted in December 2023, I wrote the following: "Elgato needs to make a Prompter XL that has a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 because the only problem with the current Prompter is that the screen resolution is too low to be able to clearly see my camera angle or whoever else I'm speaking to over video chat."

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 50
Elgato has gone out and done that, plus added some extra bells and whistles. However, with these extra bells and whistles has come a considerable weight increase. For example, the Prompter weighs just 690g (1.5lbs) as it's mostly constructed out of plastic. As for the Prompter XL, Elgato has increased the build quality of the device considerably, making it far more rugged and up to par with studio-quality gear.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 51
Most of this weight increase can be attributed to the L-mount on the back of the Prompter XL being much larger than the one on the Prompter, and the fact that it's made out of metal rather than plastic. This change indicates the Prompter XL is more studio-ready as it's capable of holding much heavier cameras and the lenses that go with them. There is also the addition of a cold-shoe rail to mount accessories such as mics, lights, tally-lights, etc, which is something the original Prompter doesn't have.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 52
While the Prompter is intended for webcams and small cameras with short to medium lenses, the Prompter XL is designed for DSLR/mirrorless/studio cameras that have longer lenses, as the Prompter XL supports lenses up to 22 cm in length and a total weight of up to 5 kg (11 lbs). With the increase in size, there is much more space for a camera to sit in the enclosure, which means there is much more space to push the camera all the way up against the internal glass. Why is that good? Well, the closer the camera is to the glass on the inside of the Prompter XL, the wider your shot can be without getting the corners of the Prompter XL within your shot.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 53
Elgato has thrown in the step-up rings for mounting a lens directly to the back of the Prompter XL. These were included in the original Prompter and are an appreciated addition. However, it's not how I prefer to use either of the Prompters. Almost immediately, I attached a quick-release mechanism to the Prompter and Prompter XL, which enables me to remove and attach my camera to the device easily. By doing this, I can easily move the Prompters to new locations without having my camera attached to them, reducing the overall weight of the carry, and also easily remove my camera for quick manual setting adjustments.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 54
The display on the Prompter XL is 1920 x 1080p (Full HD), measuring at 15.6 inches. This is considerably bigger than the Prompter, which is just a 9-inch display that has a resolution of 1024 x 600p.

Software

To go alongside the Prompter XL is the Camera Hub software, which, after being downloaded, automatically detects the Prompter XL and presents users with a welcome message that informs them on how to use the software.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 400
As showcased below, the Camera Hub software enables users to input text into fields that can be adjusted depending on user preference. Each of the fields has been portioned, and each of these portions is representative of what will appear on the Prompter XL screen when the reading process begins.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 401
Users can make various adjustments to how the text appears on the screen, such as font size, horizontal and vertical margins, line spacing, and more. Additionally, users can upload their own scripts directly to the Camera Hub software, saving time on copying and pasting walls of text.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 402
Use Cases

Firstly, let's get into what the Prompter XL actually is. The Prompter XL is a monitor attached to a camera enclosure that has doubled-sided glass that reflects the monitor positioned below the glass onto the glass enclosing your camera. The end result is your camera sitting behind double-sided glass and your PC desktop displayed in front of it, hiding the camera completely from view.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 55
Traditionally, a script is placed on the glass and slowly scrolled down, and since the camera is directly behind the text, it makes it so the subject that is reading the text is looking directly down the barrel of the camera. The same effect can take place when video chatting with someone, say over a video conference call, or even on Discord. In the instance of Twitch streaming, a streamer can place their chat on the Prompter display, and when reading the chat messages, they will be looking down the barrel of the camera, which, to the viewers of the stream, will look like the streamer is looking directly at them while reading the message they just sent.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 56
Since the Prompter XL is much larger than the Prompter, it can be placed much farther from the subject it's recording, allowing a wider variety of lenses, particularly longer focal-length lenses, which add a nice blur to the background behind the subject. The recommended reading distance for the Prompter XL is up to 4.6 meters (15 feet), while the Prompter is up to 1.8 meters (6 feet).

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 57
Since the Prompter XL features a much bigger screen at 15.6 inches and has a 1080p resolution, the device can be easily used as a camera angle monitor. This was one of my main critiques of the original Prompter, as camera angles displayed on the tiny 1024 x 600 resolution display would lack substantial detail, meaning it was quite difficult to make sure lighting and framing were set up correctly for a shoot.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 58
However, with the Prompter XL and its increased resolution, that is no longer an issue. Users recording in 4K may still find it cumbersome with the 1080p display, but it's still much better than 600p. I was easily able to set up camera angles, lighting, and accurate framing with the Prompter XL.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy the Prompter XL? Elgato's Prompter XL isn't a cheap product, coming at a cost of $599. It's far more expensive than the original Prompter, which is listed for $299 or on sale for $229.

Elgato Prompter XL Review: Bigger, Better, Exactly What I Wanted 59
Is it worth spending the extra money on the XL? It depends. The Prompter XL is designed for creatives who have a much heavier camera rig and are in need of a sturdier teleprompter that offers a larger screen and feature set. With the Prompter XL, you will be able to get more creative with how you can position the teleprompter, and simultaneously unlock a wider variety of cameras and lenses.

For me, the Prompter XL is a welcome upgrade from the standard Prompter, as simply being able to check my camera angle on a higher-resolution display warrants the upgrade, in addition to the ability to place the teleprompter farther away from me when recording, enabling that nice blur effect in my shots. All in all, the Prompter XL is a fantastic product; it's extremely well-constructed, has impressive, easy-to-use software, and is a substantial upgrade on the original Prompter.

Performance

100%

Quality

99%

Features

99%

Value

85%

Overall

96%

Our Verdict

The Elgato Prompter XL is a purpose built teleprompter aimed directly at the studio space and professional creatives. It comes with a broad feature set, and it's a substantial upgrade over the original Prompter. However, it's also much more expensive.

Read about TweakTown's awards!