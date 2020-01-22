Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,557 Reviews & Articles | 66,532 News Posts

TerraMaster F5-422 Five-Bay NAS Review (Page 1)

TerraMaster F5-422 Five-Bay NAS Review

TerraMaster looks to 10Gbe to offer increased performance in its latest appliance, the F5-422 Five-Bay NAS.

By: Tyler Bernath from 27 mins ago
TweakTown Rating: 78%Manufacturer: TerraMasterModel: F5-422-US
Page 1 [Introduction]

Introduction

Like any other NAS vendor, TerraMaster carries a solid portfolio of appliances covering all segments of the market. In their latest release, with the F5 series, they have updated their five-bay solution with Intel hardware, adding 10Gbe to offer a rather impressive platform for the money.

The F5-422 keeps with the traditional design of the TerraMaster NAS platform, offering a silver aesthetic with an aluminum enclosure outfitted with five bays across the front.

The hardware in this appliance is based on the now-aging Apollo Lake platform from Intel with a J3455 Celeron quad-core CPU operating at 1.5GHz paired with 4GB of DDR3. Connectivity comes in the form of two 1Gbe ethernet ports next to a single 10Gbe port and dual USB 3.0. HDMI is also available on the NAS.

MSRP of the Five-Bay F5-422 comes in at $599.99 with a one-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

TerraMaster F5-422 Five-Bay NAS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$599.99
$599.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/21/2020 at 9:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.