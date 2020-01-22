TerraMaster F5-422 Five-Bay NAS Review

Introduction

Like any other NAS vendor, TerraMaster carries a solid portfolio of appliances covering all segments of the market. In their latest release, with the F5 series, they have updated their five-bay solution with Intel hardware, adding 10Gbe to offer a rather impressive platform for the money.

The F5-422 keeps with the traditional design of the TerraMaster NAS platform, offering a silver aesthetic with an aluminum enclosure outfitted with five bays across the front.

The hardware in this appliance is based on the now-aging Apollo Lake platform from Intel with a J3455 Celeron quad-core CPU operating at 1.5GHz paired with 4GB of DDR3. Connectivity comes in the form of two 1Gbe ethernet ports next to a single 10Gbe port and dual USB 3.0. HDMI is also available on the NAS.

MSRP of the Five-Bay F5-422 comes in at $599.99 with a one-year warranty.