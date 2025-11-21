UGREEN NASync DH2300 Review - Simple NAS at a low price

UGREEN's NASync DH2300 offers just two bays and 1GbE networking, but its low price makes it a solid option for users who need simple, basic storage.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

If you're after a NAS just for simple backup or online file access, the array of choices can be dizzying - and in many cases, both expensive and configured way beyond your needs.

UGREEN does have models that could charitably be described that way, but it also has entries in the simpler, more affordable NAS space. That's precisely where the UGREEN NASync DH2300 sits. It's not the most complex NAS to get set up, and it's certainly priced in a space that makes it more accessible for general-purpose storage needs.

The limitations here are quite predictable; its use of an ARM-based processor limits what you can do with it in an application sense, and because it's only a 2-bay NAS, your RAID options are also limited.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name UGREEN NASync DH2300 Drive Bays 2-Bay (SATA) Operating System UGOS Pro CPU Rockchip RK3576 8 Cores 2.2GHz RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Flash Memory (System Disk) eMMC 32GB RAID JBOD/Basic/RAID 0/RAID 1 Maximum Storage 60TB (2x 30TB) LAN Ports 1x 1GbE PCIe Expansion No USB Ports 1x USB-C(5Gb/s), 2x USB-A (both 5Gb/s) HDMI 4K 60Hz Dimensions 151x98x213.7mm (LxWxH)

Design & Software

Design

The packaging for the UGREEN NASync DH2300 isn't particularly fancy, but then that's not something you typically require from a NAS anyway. About the only interesting aspect here is that the back flap sticker is held on with rather solid glue - bringing a pair of scissors to free the UGREEN NASync DH2300 from its cardboard prison is a good idea.

I do approve of the way that UGREEN is using mostly recyclable packaging here, and once you're through the heavier flap sticker, unpacking it is very easy indeed.

Out of the box, the UGREEN NASync DH2300 is a small unit, measuring in at just 151x98x213.7mm, but then you don't need that much space when you're built to accommodate just two standard SATA drives.

The first time I picked up the UGREEN NASync DH2300, I did so from the top, and if you do so, it'll come off clean in your hands, because that's the access space for the dual drive setup. It does reveal one of the ways that UGREEN has kept the price low on this particular NAS, because it's predominantly built out of plastic. Metal costs real money, but this keeps the price down.

The UGREEN NASync DH2300 comes as standard sans disks of any kind - I tested with 2 4TB Seagate Iron Wolf drives supplied to me for testing by Seagate - but you do get a single ethernet cable, power plug, screws and what appears to be two install guides; one larger volume labelled "Quick Start Guide" and one labelled "User Instruction" that seems impossibly small.

That's because it isn't really a user instruction guide; it's instead mostly just its EU statements of conformity; for actual setup, you do need the Quick Start Guide, also available as a download if you happen to lose it.

External storage support is also feasible via either the front-mounted USB 3.2 Gen1 USB-C port or the dual rear USB 3.2 Gen1 as needed. At the rear, you'll also find HDMI, Ethernet, and the power socket. The footprint of the UGREEN NASync DH2300 is nicely small, making it entirely feasible to run as a desktop NAS, and I know this because it's precisely what I've done during my review period.

Setup

The UGREEN NASync DH2300's use of plastic includes its drive bays for the most part, with the only touch of metal being the need to screw each drive into place with supplied screws for either 3.5mm or 2.5mm drives.

For the kind of market that the UGREEN NASync DH2300 is targeting, it's quite likely that you're not going to be hot-swapping out drives on a whim, so having to screw them into place isn't too onerous a chore.

While the lid is mostly plastic, it is magnetised, which means you can't put it back on the "wrong" way. If you're easily amused, doing so will make it bounce back upwards and jiggle lightly. Fun for all the family, at least for a few seconds until you orient it the right way.

With the drives in place, it's just a matter of plugging it into both Ethernet and power and letting it boot. The UGREEN NASync DH2300 offers quite a few ways to manage its initial setup routine. If you prefer a smartphone setup, the UGREEN NASync DH2300 supports NFC, though this is just a symbolic link to launch the relevant app store for the UGREEN NAS app to install it on your device.

UGREEN also offers direct access apps for Mac, PC, Android TV, and Apple TVOS if that's more your style. I'm not sure I'd personally want to configure the first setup of a NAS from an Apple TV remote, per se - and of course, a paired keyboard would make more sense there - but it's theoretically possible.

Alternatively, UGREEN (like many of its competitors) offers a web-based discovery service, located at find.ugnas.com, that's meant to enable quick discovery of any UGREEN NAS devices on your LAN. This was, at least during my test period, not an entirely reliable service.

At first, I simply could never see the UGREEN NASync DH2300 via the web finder, and while I did have some later success with seeing it once configured, it was never terribly reliable. It's not a critical issue if you do know your UGREEN NASync DH2300's IP address, however, because it's also directly browser accessible.

The UGREEN NASync DH2300 is rather solidly a consumer-grade NAS, and as such, it's not a surprise that most of the setup routine is geared towards simplicity and guiding first-time users through the basics of configuring the system.

With only two drives supported and no external SSD support, you are limited to just RAID 0 or RAID 1 (or, if you prefer, a JBOD configuration), presuming that you're installing the system with two drives in the first place.

One odd quirk, given the UGREEN NASync DH2300's consumer/entry-level positioning, is that by default, most common file protocols for discovery and sharing aren't enabled.

It did take me a little while to work out why I couldn't see the UGREEN NASync DH2300's drives on a PC connected to the same network, even though my phone that I'd used for setup and the UGREEN NAS app could see it just fine. Theoretically, that does keep the UGREEN NASync DH2300 even more secure out of the box, but for novices, it's a curious move to make it less accessible as a shared drive unless you know what to look out for and what to enable.

Performance

The UGREEN NASync DH2300 is built around a Rockchip RK3576 8-core ARM SoC with 4GB of sealed RAM; one of the limitations of this particular system is that the RAM isn't upgradeable in any way. It uses the ARM fork of UGREEN's UGOS operating system with quite a small array of available applications from the onboard UGREEN app centre.

The use of ARM means that you're not going to be running any virtual machines on the UGREEN NASync DH2300, but then, with only 4GB of RAM, you arguably wouldn't want to. Docker support is... interesting here. Officially, UGREEN advises that Docker support is built into and intended more for its enthusiast/professional grade DXP series, so it's not offered outright through the app centre for this model.

You can, however, manually install it if you grab the client version for the DH4300 Plus model, but the limitations again of 4GB of fixed RAM should temper your expectations.

That's because this is very clearly a simple NAS built for simple storage and media functions. The inclusion of an HDMI port is interesting here because it does make it easily capable of being its own simple media playback system. This is handled through the UGREEN NAS app; you browse your media files, select playback, and cast them to the HDMI port for playback, which isn't quite as slick as you might want from a full media server, but could work nicely if you wanted looping video on a screen on a rolling basis.

The rest of the app suite covers the fundamental basics: photo storage and a light level of AI-led image discovery, file sync and backup, because this is, ultimately, a simple NAS for those who just need that kind of functionality.

Dual drive NAS systems are limited in terms of their RAID functionality, but the bigger likely limiting factor here is that the UGREEN NASync DH2300's Ethernet port is only 1GbE. That's a function of both the price and expected user, because within home or very small business settings, that kind of speed might be sufficient. So what does that do to file speeds?

The relative network performance you'll get from the UGREEN NASync DH2300 also depends on the style of RAID you prefer; if you want all of your storage, RAID 0 should be faster, but in the tested setup, I opted for RAID 1 - because I like file backup redundancy that little bit more - and that does come with an expected speed hit.

Over the UGREEN NASync DH2300's test period, speeds capped out at around 118MB/s read/write, and that was consistent whether it was smaller, simpler file copy tests or more robust benchmark tests via Crystal Disk Mark.

There could be some potential speed gains through using a pair of SATA SSD drives instead of the mechanical drives used for benchmarking here, though it does somewhat feel like overkill for a NAS this inexpensive to do so.

Final Thoughts

The price of the UGREEN NASync DH2300 is very much the point of this particular storage device; it's low cost and designed and pitched towards anyone who needs a simpler storage solution. For that comparatively low price, you have to accept the limitations of ARM app support and the slower speed of its Ethernet port as part and parcel of the whole deal.

It is pleasantly quiet, and its smaller frame does make it quite a nice companion storage device for just about any space, including as a desk-based NAS, where it's also nicely accessible if you want to work with external storage drives hot-swapping in and out. If you need higher-level RAID configurations or more virtualization options, however, it's not going to cut it.