Logitech G PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Logitech is no stranger when it comes to peripherals; in fact, we think that every other company strives for the brand recognition this company has developed. Not only can you walk into any box store and pick up the essential equipment, anything from keyboards and mice, we see audio, and many little odds and ends the standard users would want. Of course, we also know they have done quite well in the gaming market, and have seen the vast majority of what has made Logitech such a success, and with what we have seen, we completely get it.

However, not to leave out the average home gamer, Logitech has pushed part of their focus to the professionals. There is no denying the popularity of eSports, hell they are on TBS once a week with all sorts of games being broadcast now! Logitech decided to go to the heavy hitters in eSports and ask the hard questions while paying close attention to what these professional gamers desired in a keyboard. What they found were a few major talking points. Software is a killer for eSports, as with some manufacturers putting ways to cheat into their software options, this is an easy point to understand.

Secondly, gamers tend to prefer a TKL, as it leaves them more room for the mouse, as well as the fact that there is less stress on the body, not having to reach as far to get to the mouse. Lastly, they want something robust, but at the same time, the consensus is out on what is the best type of switch to use, but we were told that hands down, for streamers, they like silent switches for audio reasons, not specifically due to the feel.

With that information in hand, Logitech went to the whiteboard and started to draw something up. What came out of it is a keyboard, which offers all things found on the latest and greatest keyboards, such as RGB illumination, multimedia keys, programmable keys, and even though professionals are limited on software usage, there is a full suite to cater to the average user as well.

The design is an open frame TKL, which is built like a tank, and will take the abuse anyone dishes out to it. However, there are two more things about the Logitech PRO X that we have for you today that is not typical to Logitech. Rather than Romer-G switches, we found Kailh switches under the keycaps, and these Kailh switches are removable. Logitech will sell you replacement sets of switches to customize the layout to suit your specific needs.

Within the chart we found on the PRO X product page; we immediately see three features listed at the top. Logitech shows us the user-swappable mechanical switches that there is a 1.8-meter long cable, which is detachable, to aid in traveling with it, and we also see there is a 1ms report rate set as the default. The left column starts with the measurements, telling us that the PRO X is 34mm in height, it is 361mm from the left edge to the right one, and from front to back, it is 153mm deep. The rest of the left column of the chart covers the types of switches that are available, all of which are made and branded with the Kailh name on them.

There are GX Blue Clicky Switches, which our keyboard has on it out of the box. These switches travel 2mm for actuation, they require 50g of force, and the total travel distance is 3.7mm. You can also opt for GX Brown Tactile Switches with the same specs as the blues. The last option is to go with the GX Red Linear Switches, which have a 1.9mm actuation distance, still needs 50g of force, but the overall travel distance is 4mm this time.

On the right side of the chart, we run into a list of features. It is a pro-inspired TKL design, and you can change the switches, it offers LIGHTSYNC RGB with an onboard profile to save settings. There is a detachable cable, there are twelve programmable F-keys, and we are again shown the 1ms report rate. Next come the requirements, which are easy to meet. We need a free USB port, we need to be running at least Windows 7 or macOS 10.11, and we need internet access to obtain the Logitech G HUB Software. Along with the notation of the two-year warranty coverage, we also find the model numbers for the base models of keyboards, all English options, but with the various switches installed. In our hands is the 920-009229.

Using what Google-Fu we have, we hunted endlessly to find this mechanical keyboard for sale on this side of the pond, and we have realized that if this keyboard is a good fit, you will need to look to Logitech to obtain them. It is there where we see the MSRP of $149.99, no matter which switch type you desire. However, currently, all of them show as back-ordered or sold out.

Pressing forward, we also took a look at the PRO X Switch Kits, all versions sold for $9.99 to get 92 switches, and they are in stock as we write this. We have to assume there is a very limited production run of the PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from Logitech, either that or there is a container stuck in customs somewhere. On the one hand, you may have to wait, but on the other hand, we can assure you, the wait is worth it!

Chad's Peripherals Test System Specifications