Edifier NeoBuds Planar Review - Affordable Wireless Earbuds for Audiophiles

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TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict The value proposition here is up there, with Edifier delivering a wireless pair of Bluetooth 5.4 earbuds that deliver exceptional sound quality for the price with support for a wide range of HD audio codecs. Plus, it's backed by impressive software support and additional features like ANC. Pros Fantastic sound quality

Support for a wide range of codecs

Seamless 24-bit/96 kHz sounds over Bluetooth

Planar-magnetic drivers

Great value for those looking for a portable HD audio solution Cons Touch controls are a little finicky

A traditional equalizer with more sound presets would have been nice Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $199.99 USD Buy at Newegg for $453.98 USD

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds have been around for several years, and when it comes to on-the-go travel or at-home listening, they might be the most used form of technology for sound. The good news is that in 2026, Bluetooth technology, specifically in relation to audio quality, transmission stability, transmission quality, and latency, has drastically improved. Not that long ago, Bluetooth audio was more of a convenient press a button or two, and it works solution as opposed to one that you'd consider ideal or even great for listening to music, watching a movie, or playing games. Things have changed.

And this is something you can immediately notice when putting on the Edifier NeoBuds Planar Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for the first time. With support for HiDef or HD Audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz, and planar-magnetic driver technology that delivers crisp, rich mid-range and high-frequency detail, you've got a pair of Bluetooth earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality, especially when listening to lossless music. It's a pair of earbuds that make full use of the latest Bluetooth 5.4 release, and after spending a few weeks using them daily, it's hard to deny that the sound quality and features are on par or better than what you'd find with more expensive models from competing brands.

In addition to supporting a wide range of HD and other audio codecs (including LHDC 5.0 and LDAC), the Edifier NeoBuds Planar wireless earbuds also feature active noise-cancelling powered by Qualcomm, and an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone for calls and chat. Plus, one of the more detailed and impressive smartphone apps for accessing various settings and making adjustments. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

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Item Details Product Name Edifier NeoBuds Wireless Planar Magnetic Noise Cancelling Earbuds Product Type Wireless Earbuds Interface Bluetooth 5.4 Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11), macOS, Android, iOS Drivers 12mm modularized planar magnetic drivers Audio Codec aptX, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, Snapdragon Sound, LHDC 5.0, LDAC, SBC Sampling Up to 96kHz/24-bit Headphones Frequency Response 20 - 40,000 Hz Microphone Type 3+3 Microphones with AI Algorithm fro noise cancelation Battery Life Up to 5hrs (ANC On - Earbuds), Up to 15hrs (ANC On with charging case), Up to 7.5hrs (ANC Off - Earbuds), Up to 22.5hrs (ANC Off with charging case) What's In The Box Edifier NeoBuds Planar Earbuds, Charge/Carry Case, Carry Bag, Alternate Earbuds, Charging Cable, Documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design & Software Support

Design

Like pretty much all modern wireless earbuds, the Edifier NeoBuds Planar arrive in a small carry-and-charge case that recharges them when not in use, extending battery life and letting them last for days between actual 'plug it in' charges. As for the earbuds themselves, the physical design features thick stems with an almost brushed-metallic grey finish, with the Edifier logo near the top. It's a bolder design than some earbuds, but the overall look and feel will be familiar to just about anyone who has put on a pair or two over the years. More importantly, the comfort, even weight distribution, and fit are great, with Edifier offering five different earbud sizes to ensure a snug fit.

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Both the left and right earbuds include touch controls, with one-, two-, or three-press options to answer or end calls, mute, navigate music, increase or decrease volume, and switch between noise-cancellation settings. All of these options are customizable via Edifier's ConneX app, and like all Bluetooth earbuds. However, the buttons are designed to withstand accidental presses by being located in a vertical, indented strip; actually pressing them requires a bit of practice. Basically, as robust as the touch controls are, the solution here isn't the best we've experienced.

Underneath the hood, the Edifier NeoBuds Planar wireless earbuds are powered by custom 12mm modularized planar magnetic drivers with an ultra-thin diaphragm and dual-layer magnetic arrays. Planar speaker driver technology has been around for decades. In the headphone space, it's often associated with audiophile-grade sound or HD audio solutions that deliver more detailed mid-range and high-end frequencies compared to competing products. Supporting a wide range of HiDef codecs is only half of the picture; without the hardware to back it up, the listening experience won't really change.

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And when it comes to Bluetooth, ensuring minimal latency and a seamless connection is critical for music, calls, and gaming, and here, the Edifier has adopted Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound to deliver just that. And when it comes to call and chat quality, you're looking at a 3+3 microphone setup with an AI algorithm used for background noise cancellation. The Edifier NeoBuds Planar wireless earbuds are also versatile, with support for connecting to two devices simultaneously (using non-HD standard audio transmission), automatic wear detection to save battery life when you insert or remove the earbuds, IP55-rated dust and water resistance, and advanced customization features available through software.

Software Support

The Edifier ConneX App, available for Android and iOS devices, is your one-stop shop for all things Edifier NeoBuds Planar. It's an impressive app because, in addition to all of the usual controls and access to settings that you expect with Bluetooth earbuds, you've also got an accessible User Manual, a 'Find My Product' feature for when you're looking around to find them, and fine granular control over things like the wearing detection settings, audio prompts, power saving features, and more.

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The main screen is where you'll find all the handy shortcuts and information you need, from battery life indicators for the earbuds and case to noise-cancellation settings and the ability to customize the sound. There's also access to a toggleable Game Mode that reduces latency to 0.08 seconds. When it comes to noise cancellation, there are various options to choose from, including wind, ambient sound, and full noise cancellation, as well as a Qualcomm-powered adaptive mode that chooses the right setting based on your environment.

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As for equalizer settings and sound adjustments, the controls on offer are both limited and a little too complicated for those used to a basic equalizer. Here, you can select the cutoff frequency (which is a nice addition), various gain sliders with only minimal movement, and Q Factor controls to make changes to the bandwidth. That said, with the planar magnetic drivers, impressive out-of-the-box tuning, and HD audio capabilities of the Edifier NeoBuds Planar wireless earbuds, listening to high-quality audio sources using the original sound is often the way to go.

Performance & Microphone Quality

Performance

One small but welcome feature that's fantastic for Android users is support for Google Fast Pair, which means you need to turn on Bluetooth on your Android device, and the earbuds will automatically pair. Although you need to go into the ConneX App settings to enable and use audio, you're looking at a pretty seamless setup process for accessing high-quality audio. As the Edifier NeoBuds Planar wireless earbuds support 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio, we spent a large amount of our testing time playing different lossless music recordings, where it's not hard to be immediately and consistently impressed by the sound quality on offer.

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Although planar magnetic drivers in audiophile-grade headphones and earbuds can lack some oomph in the low-end bass department, that's not the case here, where, in addition to the detailed and rich mid-range and high-end frequency response, you've also got a warm, punchy, and equally rich bass response. Regardless of whether or not you're using the HD audio codecs and capabilities of the earbuds, the sound quality is impressive, and it's backed up by decent active noise cancellation. It's not quite at the level of some of the more premium offerings in this space, but in terms of sound quality, it punches above its weight given the relatively affordable $199.99 price point.

Microphone Quality

With both earbuds featuring integrated microphones and an AI noise-cancellation algorithm, the Edifier NeoBuds Planar wireless earbuds do a pretty great job of isolating your voice in both quiet and semi-noisy environments. As for the voice chat quality, it's serviceable and definitely 'phone-like' in the sort of vocal detail it captures, which is to be expected for earbuds. The good news is that by doing a decent job of isolating your voice, you won't have any issues taking calls or even jumping into a quick meeting on a laptop with these earbuds - especially when you can connect to both devices simultaneously.

Final Thoughts

Edifier is a company and brand that focuses squarely on audio, from bookshelf speakers through to headphones and earbuds. As a brand that has been around for decades, this level of experience is evident in the overall design and performance of the Edifier NeoBuds Planar wireless earbuds, which offer fantastic value for the price. From excellent sound quality thanks to the high-quality hardware and audio components, to the support of a wide range of HD and other audio codecs, to the seamless wireless Bluetooth 5.4 performance. Ultimately, this is a pair of earbuds for music lovers or those who want to be immersed in a rich soundscape, whether that's watching a movie on a laptop while traveling or simply jumping into games on a gaming handheld.

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For the aspiring audiophiles out there, the 24-bit/96 kHz support for lossless recordings (or listening in lossless FLAC on Spotify Premium), paired with the planar-magnetic driver technology, makes these earbuds worth picking up purely for the sound. For everyone else, the versatility and ease of use make these a great all-rounder. Of course, they're not perfect. On a couple of occasions, we encountered errors when using the app that showed the battery life go from 90% to 0% on one of the earbuds, then back up to 70%. Plus, it would have been nice to have a curated set of presets as well as a more traditional equalizer or parametric equalizer for tweaking the sound. But these are small gripes for what is a pair of earbuds well worth checking out.