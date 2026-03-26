Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Review - A Lightweight, Affordable, Winner

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TweakTown Rating: 80% Our Verdict The Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED sees the company shake up its affordable wireless offerings with a lightweight headset that delivers when it comes to comfort and immersive gaming audio on a budget, while also dropping the traditional boom mic for a built-in option. Pros Lightweight and comfortable

Minimal and stylish design

Built-in beamforming microphone

Great value Cons Audio bleed from the fabric's cushions

Average microphone quality

Decent sound for the price, but it lacks some detail and crispness Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $79.99 USD Buy at Newegg for $87.29 USD Buy at Amazon for $119.99 CAD Buy at Newegg for $129.89 CAD

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Although paying upwards of $100 for a peripheral might not sound like a budget entry-level option, the new Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset certainly falls into this category with its attractive $80 price point. When it comes to the basic features all wireless gaming headsets need to provide, which is low-latency wireless audio, a comfortable fit so that it can be worn for hours, and a capable microphone for in-game chat or jumping into Discord, the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED ticks these boxes, while also including Bluetooth support for versatility and the ability customize settings with your smartphone (saving you having to alt-tab out of the action) while gaming.

Audio is always one of those things where quality and price often go hand in hand: to get audiophile-grade sound or a broadcast-quality microphone, you need to spend quite a bit of money. However, the budget or affordable wireless gaming headset market is still saturated with options because it's where you can find gems that punch above their weight, with designs that feature smart trade-offs and a focus on what matters most. Logitech G's affordable and even mid-range wireless gaming headsets have hit this sweet spot on more than one occasion, and the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is another win for the brand. But it's also a headset that stands out from the pack, and not simply because of the funky Lilac colorway you can see here.

This mostly comes down to implementing a boomless, beamforming microphone integrated into the headset. Although still something of a rarity in the gaming headset space, its inclusion in a budget option like the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED is definitely a risky move, because beamforming microphones often sound tinny or mediocre and are also prone to volume issues and background noise. Although the Logitech G325 microphone lacks some vocal detail, as is to be expected for an affordable wireless headset, the vocal clarity and consistency are there. This is all thanks to integrated AI noise reduction, which picks up only your voice, not ambient sounds like keyboard presses and mouse clicks.

Specifications & Close Up

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Item Details Product Name Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Product Type Wireless Gaming Headset Interface LIGHTSPEED wireless via USB, Bluetooth 5.2 Compatibility Windows or macOS (LIGHTSPEED), Xbox, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 Drivers 32 mm Headphones Frequency Response 20 - 20,000 Hz Microphone Type Built in beamforming with AI-powered noise reduction Microphone Frequency Response 100 - 7,000 Hz Surround Yes Weight 212 grams Lighting None Battery Life 24 hrs (estimate with volume set to 50%) What's In The Box G325 Gaming Headset, LIGHTSPEED Wireless USB-A Receiver, USB-A to USB-C Cable, User Documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design & Software Support

Design

Weighing in at 212 grams, the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is one of the lightest headsets we've tested in a long while, and this definitely plays into its impressive comfort. Although the headband and earcups are plastic, they're of the flexible and durable kind, so the Logitech G325 can be adjusted and twisted in a way that doesn't seem fragile or that it's not going to last very long. Pair that with the breathable knit fabric, cushioned headband, and dual-layer memory foam on the earcups, and you're looking at all-day comfort to match the all-day battery life.

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The Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless lives up to its name in that it's wireless-only, with no wired alternative mode available. This is a smart concession as the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.2 support makes it a versatile device that can quickly connect to multiple devices. The Bluetooth functionality also extends to customization and the overall user experience, as the Logitech G325 can connect to your smartphone, where the Logitech G Mobile App lets you tweak the equalizer or adjust settings without having to fire up the G Hub app on Windows. This is a nice-to-have feature, and technically not essential, but when it comes to budget headsets, it adds value.

The overall physical design is relatively minimal and stylish, with the volume buttons on the left earcup and the coiled cables connecting each earcup to the main headband in a contrasting color; otherwise, it's a single-color, no-RGB look. Available in Black, White, and Lilac, the contrasting pastel orange on the Lilac model we were supplied for review looks great. Of course, what looks cool is subjective, but the physical design, with all controls on the left earcup, is clean and intuitive. With a dedicated power switch, Bluetooth button, a large up and down volume button (no dial here), a mute button, and the USB-C connection, there's no getting used to things here. Each button has a different texture or feel, and even though you can't see the red LED indicator when the mute button has been pressed, there's an audio cue to let you know when you're muted.

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Powering the audio, you've got two 32mm drivers that are tuned for a relatively flat or neutral out-of-the-box sound. The overall detail is decent for the price point, but there's not an overly impressive low-, mid-, or high-end frequency response. And that's in the sense that even though the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless supports 24-bit audio, you're not getting an audiophile-like experience. The sub-bass response is lacking, and even though the high-range frequencies are there for competitive gaming and action games with a lot of sound effects, there's a lack of crispness or detail you'd find on a more expensive offering. This is unsurprising given the price, but where the Logitech G325 excels is in its overall sound presence: it's immersive and spacious, so you can pinpoint where a sound is coming from or pick out a particular instrument or a subtle detail in a music recording.

As for the integrated omnidirectional beamforming microphone, the limited 100 Hz to 7,000 Hz response means you lose out on low-end detail. Still, the overall clarity is consistent and well-suited to in-game chat or jumping into calls that don't require a high-quality or broadcast-quality microphone. Not having a retractable, flip, or detachable boom microphone is a definite plus for the design, as it not only gives the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED a cleaner, more headphone-like look but is also the sort of no-fuss solution that we could see becoming standard for many wireless gaming headsets in the future.

Software Support

When it comes to customizing the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, you've got two options: using the dedicated Logitech G HUB software on PC or the Logitech G Mobile App on a smartphone. Both offer similar functionality and are clean and simple to use, with interfaces that are among the best in the business. One feature that we've grown to love when it comes to using G HUB is the introductory 'Welcome To' you get, which is tailored for the specific piece of hardware you've connected. Here, you'll find an overview of the hardware and on-ear controls, with quick access to settings like choosing an audio preset, enabling noise cancellation on the microphone, and more.

Of course, you can skip the introduction and go straight to customization. For the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED, you have two main sections: one for customizing the headphone sound and one for customizing the microphone. Although the 'curated' presets are limited to a handful of options for gaming, bass boost, and media, you've got detailed equalizer control for customizing the sound (a must for budget headsets where tinkering can dramatically improve the listening experience), as well as access to a wide range of community presets. Although there are only a few G325-specific ones, as it's still new, you can browse through hundreds, with many being game-specific, and use them as a foundation for additional tweaking.

As for the microphone customization, you've got a handful of options: adjusting the overall volume, enabling noise reduction, and adjusting or enabling sidetone. That last option is found on the general settings page, which includes information on current battery life, power management options, a volume limiter, and the ability to adjust audio cues or prompts. All in all, whether it's the mobile app or the dedicated PC app, customizing the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED is intuitive, with G HUB being one of the more stable, responsive, and least intrusive options out there.

Performance & Microphone Quality

Performance

With a neutral default sound, choosing one of the existing or community presets, or tweaking the overall sound to add a little more oomph to the low-end and mid-range frequencies, the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless definitely begins to shine as an affordable gaming headset. The good thing is that, even though the overall sound quality and detail are decent for the price, the Logitech G325 excels at channel separation and at delivering a fully immersive audio picture when gaming.

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In DOOM: The Dark Ages, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Diablo IV, that means being able to hear all of the distinctive abilities, weapons, skills, and enemy sound effects while also getting a proper sense of their fantastic soundtracks. In Battlefield 6, that means you not only hear and get a geographic sense of where vehicles are, but also their type, and with enough clarity to hear distinct gunfire and footsteps. Unlike some affordable gaming headsets that crank up the bass response as a means to hide the fact that you're not getting much mid-range detail, the Logitech G325's sound is rich enough to deliver the full, rich soundscapes available in many games.

Now, it's worth reiterating that if you're coming from a more expensive wireless gaming headset with superior audio hardware, you'll notice a step-down in quality, especially when it comes to music, where the Logitech G325's sound is best described as serviceable.

Microphone Quality

When it comes to Logitech choosing to go the boomless, beamforming microphone route, we consider it a success on the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED. The convenience and clean look that comes from not having a boom mic is enough to compensate for the lack of broadcast-like vocal detail. You could describe the overall sound quality as a little bit 'tinny' or what you'd expect from an affordable gaming headset, but where the Logitech G325 delivers is in the clarity department, as there are no issues with sound pickup. You've also got optional noise cancellation if you've got a clacky mechanical keyboard. The overall volume is consistent for the sort of in-game chat where you'll always come across as clear and audible. Still, it would have been nice to have a bit more of a broadcast-quality sound here, but that would probably have increased the price.

Final Thoughts

At its $79.99 USD price, the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is a winner; it's versatile, lightweight, and comfortable, and it delivers impressive audio when gaming. Plus, the decision to go with the integrated beamforming microphone route for in-game chat is one we can get behind, as it gives the headset a cleaner look while also working just as well as a dedicated boom mic you'd find on a wide range of affordable wireless gaming headsets. Battery life is also good, with the 24 hours or so on offer enough to carry you through several lengthy sessions in between charges.

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Although Bluetooth support and the lightweight build make it look like the sort of headset you could take outside or on the go, that's not the case: the passive noise cancellation is average, and there is audio bleed due to the breathable fabric on the earcups. All in all, the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED is one of those headsets that has made specific design choices or concessions to hit a particular price point. The good news is that they're mostly all on point here, with the G325 easily being something to seriously consider if you're looking for a sub-$100 gaming headset that ticks all of the right boxes while offering seamless connectivity and customization options.