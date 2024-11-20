SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds Review - Gaming Earbuds That Don't Disappoint

SteelSeries knocks it out of the park with its first gaming earbuds. The Arctis GameBuds deliver detailed audio, deep customization, ANC, and more.

TweakTown's Rating: 95% The Bottom Line The new SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds deliver exceptional audio quality and industry-leading customization for gaming audio. With ANC, Bluetooth, and low-latency wireless that supports various gaming devices, they're also brilliant for travel and on-the-go listening. Pros Excellent sound quality

Comfortable and portable

Intuitive controls

It works with basically every gaming device you can think of

Industry-leading gaming audio software and app support Cons There is no dual audio mode for wireless and Bluetooth

Spatial audio is disappointing

ANC does impact sound quality Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Check Newegg for prices Prices loading... please wait

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

It took a few years, but several companies now offer wireless earbuds created primarily for gaming. This means they provide a low-latency wireless solution, a sound-stage that supports modern games, and chat functionality. From Razer's Hammerhead lineup to ASUS's ROG Cetra Wireless SpeedNova earbuds to Sony's PULSE Explore earbuds for the PlayStation 5, there's a wide range to choose from. The new SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are the first earbuds from the Danish-based audio experts aimed at gamers - and as you can see with that lovely shiny TweakTown award, they've knocked it out of the park.

A short look at the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

When it comes to listening to music while out and about, there's more of an even split between people who prefer in-ear buds versus over-the-ear cans. The former can be more comfortable and less intrusive to wear for multiple hours, with the bonus of blending into your ear and - if designed correctly - not moving even during a walk or a run. The latter can offer a more enveloping sound with spatial separation, booming bass, more versatile onboard controls, and a better microphone for chat.

When laid out like that, it makes sense that most gaming audio solutions are over-ear; however, when it comes to sound quality, earbuds are right up there. The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are brilliant and an excellent first attempt from SteelSeries. In addition to the enveloping sound quality, they support multiple devices and gaming consoles, have Bluetooth and ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) support, and have a long-lasting battery with quick charge and wireless charging options. On top of that, you've got excellent PC, iOS, and Android software for in-depth customization and immediate access to presets that are fine-tuned for almost every major game out there. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

18 18

VIEW GALLERY - 18 IMAGES

Product Type: Wireless Gaming Earbuds

Product Name: SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

Interface: 2.4GHz Gaming Wireless, Bluetooth 5.3

Compatibility: PC (Windows 10 and above), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, Mac, iPhone, Android, Meta Quest, Steam Deck, Bluetooth Devices

Form Factor: In-Ear

Drivers: Neodymium Magnetic Drivers

Headphones Frequency Response: 20 - 20,000 Hz

Microphone: Yes

Active Noise Cancellation: 4 mic Hybrid

Surround: Tempest 3D, Sonar Spatial, Various

Cable: 0.7m Charging Cable (USB-A to USB-C)

Battery Life: Up to 10 Hours per Charge (2.4GHz active, BT connected, ANC off, 100% volume), Up to 40 Hours with case, 90 minute charging time with USB-C fast charge

Weight: Buds 5.3g (each), Case 48.7g

In the Box: Arctis Gamebuds Wireless Gaming Earbuds, USB-C Wireless Nano-Dongle, Qi Wireless Charging Case, USB-C to USB-A adapter, USB-C Charging Cable (0.3m), Silicone Eartips, Regulatory Information Booklet

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Best Deals: SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds Today 7 days ago 30 days ago Loading... Loading... Loading... Buy * Prices last scanned on 11/19/2024 at 12:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Design & Software and Support

Design

As gaming earbuds, when connected to a PC or console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X (you'll need to get the Xbox-specific variant for that), you'll need to connect the low-latency dongle as you would with any other wireless gaming headset. The l-shaped SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds wireless receiver is a more compact version of the one we've seen with previous Arctis headsets, which is a good thing because it can be stored in the carry case alongside the GameBuds for easy transport. The Xbox variant, which you can see here, includes a switch on the dongle for PC and Xbox. Outside of this compatibility, there's no difference between models.

18 18

That 2.4 GHz option is a must for earbuds to be considered 'gaming' earbuds, as game audio requires low latency for dynamic in-game audio. The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds offer up to 10 hours of battery life at full volume with no ANC, which goes up to 40 hours with the carry case. The case offers both USB-C and wireless charging and is compact and lightweight. Throw in Bluetooth 5.3 support, and the versatility here is seemingly endless, with the GameBuds able to connect to almost every dedicated gaming device you can think of in addition to PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices.

With multiple silicon ear tips to suit various ear sizes, the actual Arctis GameBuds are tiny - smaller than most wireless earbuds. They sit comfortably in your ear without any protrusion, unlike the stem you see with Apple AirPods. After using the GameBuds for a few weeks, jumping from PC to Xbox Series X to Steam Deck OLED, the physical design is one of the most comfortable you can find for an earbud.

18 18

On-ear controls are also handled differently with the Arctis GameBuds, with each earbud's SteelSeries logo on top of a button. Tap three times, and you can switch between low-latency wireless and Bluetooth modes, answer calls in Bluetooth mode, mute, and cycle through the various noise controls. A lot of the options are customizable, too, which is fantastic. And yes, with ANC, you've got multiple levels of noise cancellation to choose from, with sidetone monitoring for the microphone and a transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings. As for the microphone, the Arctis GameBuds adopt a beamforming approach with a four-mic hybrid system that has inbuilt noise cancellation.

As for the default sound, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds feature a balanced and detailed sound similar to the company's popular over-the-ear Arctis offerings. With that, excellent software support on PC and mobile devices (via the Arctis Companion App) is second to none.

Software and Support

When connected to a PC, you've got the usual SteelSeries GG app 'Engine' software for basic sound customization. This includes different profiles/preset settings for 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth and options to remap the on-ear buttons - broken down into single-click or double-click for each ear. In addition, you can adjust Bluetooth's 'Wear Sense' option to have the audio automatically pause when you remove an earbud or keep playing. If this is where the customization stopped, the Arctis GameBuds would still be a great product; however, once you dig into the Sonar and mobile Arctis app - everything levels up.

18 18

Sonar is a detailed and impressive audio customization suite that is available on PC. The engineers at SteelSeries developed it, supporting all headsets, sound cards, and speakers. It creates a separate audio output for the Game, Chat, and Media, with a dedicated Mic input - with a parametric EQ and countless presets designed and optimized to enhance the audio in countless games.

18 18

It also includes spatial audio for surround sound, which lets you fine-tune the 'virtual speaker' distance. It's detailed, intuitive, powerful, and perfectly suited to the balanced Arctis sound.

18 18

Sonar's game presets are accessible via the mobile Arctis app, so if you're connected to a console like the Xbox Series X, you can change things up on the fly without returning them to your PC. With everything from Diablo 4 to Call of Duty and Overwatch 2 all here, it's one of those value-add features that help set the GameBuds and other Arctis products apart from the pack. However, creating custom presets using Sonar's powerful parametric equalizer requires setting those up on a PC and then syncing them to the app.

18 18

The Arctis GameBuds do not feature a dual wireless and Bluetooth audio mode, but you can still make changes via the Arctis Companion App while connected wirelessly. With ANC being a big feature of the Arctis GameBuds, SteelSeries offers versatile control over the amount of noise cancellation applied, with separate controls for transparency and microphone sidetone.

Performance & Microphone Quality

Performance

One of the first games I tested when putting on the Arctis GameBuds for the first time was firing up Diablo 4's new Vessel of Hatred expansion and selecting the Sonar preset developed in partnership with Blizzard. From bass levels to stereo separation to the rich mid-range and crisp highs, the detail level is impressive and supremely immersive. The GameBuds does a surprisingly good job of matching over-ear headsets with much larger drivers. However, the spatial audio doesn't quite hit those same heights - which is a general thing regarding earbuds, in that they aren't great for virtual surround.

18 18

It was similar when switching to DOOM Eternal and Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox Series X; you get that detailed, nuanced sound that makes headsets and headphones excellent for immersive listening. Turning on ANC at the maximum level does a decent job blocking background audio, but it does muffle the overall detail slightly. The ANC here is not on par with premium headphones from Bose, which specialize in noise cancellation for travel - but it's still impressive. It's good enough to make the Arctis GameBuds a great travel companion for portable gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, as you've got that brilliant sound quality and in-depth customization.

Although the 10-hour battery life is nowhere near the level of most over-ear wireless headsets released in the past year or so, it is great for a pair of earbuds. Plus, the carry case offers three charges and a 15-minute quick charge for three hours of use, and in between sessions, you instinctively put them back in their case - which means you'll only run out of charge when the case needs a refill.

Microphone Quality

Above, you can hear the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds default out-of-the-box sound. SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds includes a built-in microphone with a four-mic system that allows noise cancellation, and in terms of chat quality, it's on par with most mid-range headsets.

It's not exceptionally detailed or excellent at capturing the nuances of your voice. Still, jumping into Discord, Xbox Party Chat, or taking a Bluetooth call is great with the Arctis GameBuds. Sonar offers a range of microphone presets to adjust the microphone's sound; however, this is limited due to the limitations of the microphone itself. When you factor in the small size of the earbuds and the fact that no microphone extends to sit in front of your mouth, it's always surprisingly great when a mic like this can capture your voice clearly while blocking out ambient noises.

Final Thoughts

It's hard to believe that the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds represents the company's first attempt at creating gaming earbuds because it's hard to pinpoint any area that needs any overhaul or notable improvement. The sound quality is up there, with rich, detailed sound that is great for games, music, streaming media, and even podcasts. With the Arctis Companion App, Sonar on PC, and both low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.3 audio, the GameBuds are highly versatile and customizable.

18 18

Throw in decent but not industry-leading ANC and a compact carry case that includes a spot for the USB dongle, and the $169.99 USD price point makes it the clear winner for fans of earbuds who want an in-ear audio solution for gaming on the go and at home. The touch controls, which you can remap, are well thought out and cover most use cases and needs. Ultimately, when it comes to anything gaming audio, sound quality is king - and the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are now the ones to beat.