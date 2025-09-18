Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Featherweight Performance

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 91% Our Verdict The Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for competitive gaming, boasting a pro-grade sensor, 8K polling, and impressive build quality. And, weighing in at a remarkable and featherweight 36 grams, it's also one of the lightest mice on the market. Pros 36 grams makes it feel like an extension of your hand

Robust build quality

Impressive sensor with 8K polling

Comfortable to use thanks to the included grip tape

Corsair's new web-based customization tool Cons No dedicated DPI switch

Battery life suffers when in 8K mode Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

An ultralight symmetrical gaming mouse that focuses on pure performance in a lightweight package has quickly become the go-to option for pro gamers and those serious about their competitive gaming. Or, those that love jumping into the latest shooters, whether that's the single-player action of DOOM: The Dark Ages or the upcoming multiplayer chaos of Battlefield 6. The new Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight is all about delivering pro-grade performance, while also doubling as one of the lightest gaming mice on the planet.

Weighing in at just 36 grams, it's the first thing you notice about Corsair's new SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight. There's an effortlessness to the movement, and it's so light that you'll probably opt to attach the included grip tape packed in the box so that you've got a better grip on a mouse that feels like it basically weighs nothing. To put it into context, the popular competitive Superlight 2 gaming mouse from Logitech weighs in at 60 grams, so this is an impressive 24 grams lighter. Now, when it comes to gaming mice built for competitive gaming, shaving off every little gram is important, but being the lightest doesn't necessarily mean that it's the best.

It also has to deliver in all of the other key areas that gamers and pro players alike look for. The sensor needs to deliver accuracy, speed, and responsiveness. The wireless connection needs to be both stable and low-latency. There also needs to be a level of comfort and quality in the components, as well as overall build quality, with battery life that lasts through a session or two or three with ease. The Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight delivers, to a degree, on all of the above and in the process makes a strong case for being one of the top competitive gaming mouse releases of the year.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Color Black, White Interface Wireless (AXON Hyper-Polling), Wired Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11) Sensor Marksman S Sensor Switches Optical DPI/CPI 33000 Polling Rate Up to 8000 Hz Tracking/Acceleration 750 IPS, 50G Buttons 5 ( 4 Programmable) Lighting None Weight 36 grams Size 119.16 (L) x 62.55 (W) x 38.21 (H) mm Battery Life Up to 70 hours at 1000 Hz, Up to 16 hours at 8000 Hz What's In The Box Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight, 8K Wireless Receiver, USB Type-C to Type-A cable, Grip Tape, Mouse Skates, Warranty Information, Safety Leaflet

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

The fact that the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight weighs only 36 grams is an impressive achievement on behalf of the engineers at Corsair. As mentioned in the introduction, this results in effortless movement and quick flicks with minimal resistance. To reduce the weight, some concessions are made; however, none affect the overall performance or feel. Interestingly, outside of the effect the ultralight 36-gram build has on regular mouse movements, the left and right click buttons are still crisp and responsive; however, the sound they make is a little more hollow than that of other competitive-focused mice. This is more of an anecdote than criticism, and a way to highlight that the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight's acoustics are different from the pack.

Okay, so when it comes to concessions, the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight doesn't support or feature Bluetooth. A choice made to focus squarely on its primary goal - pro-grade gaming performance. And with the stiff charging cable feeling like it weighs more than the SABRE v2 PRO, you've basically got a mouse that's only really meant to be used (that is, play games with) in its low-latency wireless modes. Another concession is that the SABRE v2 PRO is a five-button mouse, so it lacks a dedicated DPI switch. You can make DPI changes by holding the right-click button and one of the side buttons for three seconds, but it's a far cry from being able to press a single button to switch between the various DPI profiles you've set up.

The lack of RGB lighting outside of an LED indicator for charging and DPI switching, and the more conservative battery, round out the concessions. You still have up to 70 hours of battery life with the standard 1,000 Hz poling rate setting, but this drops to just 16 hours when using the 8K or 8,000 Hz polling rate mode. Now, these are all understandable, and the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight remains impressive in the areas we were hoping it would excel.

With the added grip tape, the 36-gram build, and a symmetrical shape that isn't too small or compact to reduce weight, the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight is exceptionally comfortable to use. It's one of those mice where, once you get used to it, moving to another Ultralight mouse that's around 60 grams or so makes it feel "heavy." Corsair also packs in a second set of skates to make the feet larger, which adds a bit of weight but improves the glide.

Sensor

The SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight is powered by Corsair's new Marksman S 33K optical sensor, which is not only more powerful than previous Marksman sensors but also uses less power across 1,000 and 8,000 Hz modes. The 33,000 DPI sensitivity rating is more than enough for most gamers, and when paired with the 750 inches per second (IPS) tracking speed, it's capable of accurately tracking fast flicks and movements, which is standard stuff in competitive shooters like Counter-Strike 2 and Call of Duty.

Corsair's Marksman S 33K optical sensor made its debut earlier this year, and its inclusion in the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight really puts its features and capabilities to good use as it's a sensor tailor-made for competitive shooters. The 50g acceleration is also fast enough that you don't have any smoothing or otherwise fake tracking that doesn't accurately match your movements. Although it's a sensor that excels when paired with a quality mouse mat in our own testing, we found that it also offers decent tracking on non-standard surfaces, such as wood.

Software

Corsair's iCue platform is one of those catch-all apps built to handle all the customization and monitoring of a PC equipped with everything from Corsair memory to cooling and peripherals. Thankfully, like other hardware makers, Corsair is shifting to a web-based customization approach for devices like the SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight this year - with the Corsair Web Hub being a browser-based tool for accessing all of the SABRE v2 PRO's features and various customization options.

For this review, we utilized a beta branch of the Corsair Web Hub to explore all the SABRE v2 PRO's customization options, and found the entire process to be fast and intuitive. And it's a perfect fit because, as a competitive gaming mouse, there's not really a lot on offer besides the ability to remap one of four buttons, adjusting the DPI sensitivity settings, and switching the polling rate. Remapping is straightforward, as all you need to do is select the button from the visual representation of the SABRE v2 PRO and then choose a function from a range of categories.

In the Corsair Web Hub, you've also got access to four different profiles and the ability to record and assign Macro recordings to the SABRE v2 PRO. Overall, it's a faster and more readily accessible solution than having to install and keep the Corsair iCue app open.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Whether you make big hand or smaller, fast, twitchy wrist movements, the 36-gram weight and Marksman S 33K optical sensor are both impressive when you're actually in the action. For this review, we jumped into a few different competitive shooters, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, and Marvel Rivals, to see how the SABRE v2 PRO performed. Now, as someone who's not anywhere near the pro level, it can be hard to tell the difference between 1K and 8K polling, but there is a difference, and it's a mode that pro gamers use - so it makes sense for it to be a feature here.

Yes, an ultralight gaming mouse feels fantastic when playing a shooter, so having one of the lightest on hand only amplifies this. Now, even though it's marketed as a mouse for pros who play competitive shooters, we also found the smooth and effortless glide that comes from the lightweight and comfortable build of the SABRE v2 PRO to be fantastic for action-RPGs like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2. The switches are responsive, and even the rubberized step-based scroll wheel feels great.

Productivity

The Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless gaming mouse is comfortable and incredibly light, making it a decent choice for day-to-day productivity. However, it's not really designed to be the sort of portable on-the-go performer as other wireless offerings, as it lacks Bluetooth support, and the wireless dongle connects to the included USB charge cable, without a direct-to-PC or laptop option. And when you couple that with the lack of a dedicated DPI switch and battery life that lags behind heavier ultralight offerings, the SABRE v2 PRO is first and foremost built for gaming performance.

Final Thoughts

It's happened a couple of times over the years. Still, the arrival of the 36-gram Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse does make you wonder if it's actually possible to shave any more weight off of a wireless gaming mouse and still retain that classic symmetrical size, shape, and feel. And, sure, the lightweight build significantly contributes to the SABRE v2 PRO's performance, as it allows the mouse to feel like an extension of your palm, rather than something that requires effort to move. However, it's the addition of Corsair's latest Marksman sensor and the impressive, robust build quality that make it a competitive winner.

As expected, going ultralight and taking the "lightest" crown means there are some concessions. Still, these only reinforce the idea that the Corsair SABRE v2 PRO Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed for pro gamers and is best suited for those who are all-in on competitive shooters and PC gaming. With flawless 8K polling and the option to add grip tape or extend the feet, the SABRE v2 PRO delivers on its promise. And, it's fantastic to see Corsair finally offer a web-based tool for customization.