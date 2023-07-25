All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

With a solid and unassuming symmetrical build, and some great hardware, Endgame Gear's XM2we is a wireless gaming mouse that delivers when it matters most.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse
Published
Manufacturer: Endgame Gear (EGG-XM2WE-BLK)
6 minutes & read time
TweakTown's Rating: 90%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

The Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse delivers where it counts - gaming performance. With great hardware, a solid and minimal symmetrical build, and smooth, lightweight movement, it's an affordable wireless option for FPS gamers everywhere.

Pros

  • + The simple, solid, no-frills design
  • + Excellent sensor and switch hardware
  • + Smooth and lightweight, it's great for FPS gamers
  • + Side button positioning is perfect
  • + Wired and wireless modes

Cons

  • - Left and right click buttons do require a bit more force than expected
  • - The stiff scroll-wheel steps are more suited to gaming than productivity

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon
Buy at Newegg

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Simplicity can go a long way for certain peripherals, where some great components and an overall excellent build quality deliver a no-frills, does-the-job design. The lightweight XM2we from German company Endgame Gear is the company's latest wireless mouse for gaming, and it sports some impressive tech under the hood for what the company is positioning as an affordable high-performance mouse for gamers.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 8
Open Gallery 14

At a glance, you're getting simplicity with a simple 5-button design, a symmetrical shape to suit most grips, plug-and-play functionality, and nothing in the way of RGB lighting. The only branding here is the Endgame Gear logo on the front side next to the left click, making it the sort of mouse that should easily slot into any setup - and it's available in black or white.

Endgame Gear still has the XM2 on the way sometime this year, with the XM2we's MSRR of USD 79.99 presenting an affordable option if you're after a mouse that doesn't cut any corners regarding performance. And with an overall weight of 63 grams for the black model reviewed here (apparently, the white version weighs 0.5 grams more for some reason), the new Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse is ultralight - adding to its allure for those that mainly play competitive shooters or fast-paced games.

Specifications & Close Up

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 3
Open Gallery 14
  • Product Type: Gaming Mouse
  • Product Name: Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse
  • Interface: Wireless (2.4GHz), Wired (USB)
  • Sensor: PixArt PAW3370
  • DPI/CPI: 19000
  • Polling Rate: 1000Hz
  • Speed: 400 IPS
  • Switch: Kailh GO Optical Switches (for Left/Right), Kailh GM 2.0 switches (for Middle and Side Buttons)
  • Buttons: 5
  • Lighting: None
  • Weight: 63 grams
  • Battery Life: Up to a week
  • In the Box: Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse, USB Dongle, USB Cable
Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 10Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 11
Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 1Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 2
Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 4Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 7

Kosta's Test System Specifications

  • Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition
  • Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler
  • RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz
  • SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB
  • Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W
  • Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
Buy at Amazon

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$89.99
$89.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$102.99
$102.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2023 at 5:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

Per the introduction, the Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse features a no-frills physical design in that the symmetrical shape, side buttons, and scroll wheel are all presented without any additional flourishes. This is good because it lets the performance do the talking, though you miss out on things like textured or even rubberized grips for comfort. The XM2we has a great feel thanks to the lightweight 63-gram build and the generous PTFE feet on the underside for silky smooth movement.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 6
Open Gallery 14

Saying that a product features a no-frills design doesn't mean that no thought or care was put into the design; some great touches are found on the Endgame Gear XM2we. For example, the flexible USB cable you can connect for play-and-charge functionality is angled slightly on the mouse side. This means that the silky-smooth movement applies to using the Endgame Gear XM2we in wired mode, as the cable won't touch your mousepad to add additional drag around the mouse.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 4
Open Gallery 14

The side buttons are also positioned perfectly for quick access with your thumb. They are also angled slightly to facilitate pressing them from the underside - another small but very cool touch to the physical design and ergonomics of the Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse. You've also got an excellent (albeit stiff) click-feel thanks to the new Kailh GO Optical Switches for the main left and right click buttons. These are rated at 80 million clicks, so they'll last a lifetime, with the stiffness being more about the increased actuation force required than something like the DeathAdder Pro from Razer.

Sensor

It's clear that Endgame Gear has packed the XM2we with some great hardware; where in addition to the Kailh GO Optical Switches for the left and right click buttons and Kailh GM 2.0 switches for the side buttons, you've got the impressive PixArt PAW3370 sensor that offers a CPI (or DPI) resolution of up to 19,000 - which is more than enough for firing up a competitive shooter like CS:GO and playing the game casually or at the pro or semi-pro level.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 11
Open Gallery 14

Compared to the PixArt PMW3389, which can be found in several high-performance wireless gaming mice, the PixArt PAW3370 supports a lower lift-off distance (as low as 1mm) and a lower error rate for improved reliability.

Software

Regarding software support for peripherals, we often see that hardware makers create a single app to cover all of their products. Things are slightly different for the Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse in that customization is handled via a dedicated XM2we configuration app. Plus, a separate tool for upgrading the firmware. Outside of the fact that there's no way to scale the size of the app's interface, it's a simple and clean tool that's great for making CPI adjustments, setting up profiles, and changing things like lift-off distance and polling rate.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 12
Open Gallery 14

The good news is that it's not an app that you need to keep open or have running in the background, as once I made a few changes to the CPI Stages and individual settings, there wasn't a need to keep going back. It's simple-to-use thanks to being designed specifically for the Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse - and with that, it doesn't feature any excess bloat.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 13
Open Gallery 14

There is an option to adjust the Debounce time, which is how long it takes for a switch to register a click, which is nice to see as that's not something you'd find in software from some of the more mainstream brands.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

With its symmetrical design, great click-feel, and smooth movement, the first games I fired up to put the Endgame Gear XM2we to the test were Apex Legends for some Battle Royale action and DOOM Eternal to play through a couple of Master Levels. With excellent performance, smooth movement, and no noticeable issues, it's safe to say that the combination of hardware and simple physical design makes the XM2we a great choice for straight-up FPS gaming.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 2
Open Gallery 14

And there's no real difference between wired and wireless, with the performance being as smooth no matter the mode thanks partly to the angled flexible USB cable. The 63-gram weight might not be the lightest gaming mouse we've seen, though it's something you'd certainly call lightweight, and after a few minutes, you won't even feel it as you zone in on whatever action is happening on-screen. Regarding battery life, Endgame Gear states that the XM2we offers up a week of usage (no exact figures in hours), which tracks as after a week of use, our review sample still had charge.

Productivity

Without Bluetooth support, there is some limitation to the Endgame Gear XM2we's versatility, but with a low-profile USB dongle, the only trade-off is that you'll always need a spare USB port - even when connecting to a laptop. As far as weight, ergonomics, and things like the side buttons being easy and natural to access, the Endgame Gear XM2we excels as a productivity mouse, with the only real downside being that the scroll wheel is quite rigid in its steps and more suited to doing things like swapping weapons in a shooter versus scrolling down a website.

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to love about the new lightweight Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse, where you've got a simple physical design paired with a robust build and excellent hardware under the hood. The PixArt PAW3370 performs flawlessly, as does the Kailh GO Optical Switches for the left and right buttons. Described as a budget version of the still-to-be-release XM2w proper, it'll be interesting to see just what extra features or options Endgame Gear adds to the impressive design.

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 5
Open Gallery 14

For pure gaming, especially for those that spend most of their time with first-person shooters, the Endgame Gear XM2we is an easy recommendation. Even though it lacks a few nice-to-haves like textured grips or Bluetooth support, it's clear that the focus here was purely on performance, quality, and an affordable price point.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

85%

Features

85%

Value

93%

Overall

90%

The Bottom Line

The Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse delivers where it counts - gaming performance. With great hardware, a solid and minimal symmetrical build, and smooth, lightweight movement, it's an affordable wireless option for FPS gamers everywhere.

TweakTown award
90%

Endgame Gear XM2we Wireless Gaming Mouse

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$89.99
$89.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$102.99
$102.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2023 at 5:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.