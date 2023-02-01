All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review

Synology's DS923+ SMB NAS ushers in a better four-bay storage appliance, but still relies on 1Gbe when 10Gbe would have been much more preferred.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS
Published
Manufacturer: Synology
4 minute read time
TweakTown's Rating: 79%

The Bottom Line

While still relying on 1GBe, the DS923+ is a capable product that offers consumers the ability to grow with their NAS, but we would have much preferred to see it come with 10Gbe and more RAM from the factory.

Pros

  • + Expandable chassis
  • + Expandable networking
  • + DSM 7 is one of the best NAS platforms

Cons

  • - 1Gbe from the factory
  • - No hardware transcoding
  • - Only 4GB of RAM from the factory
  • - Price

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon
Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 01
Open Gallery 33

Bringing in the new year, we again have a new Synology NAS product in the lab. This time, the DS923+ makes its appearance, replacing the aging DS920+.

This new NAS, the DS923+, shares the same chassis as the previous model, though connectivity has been revamped slightly. We still have dual 1Gbe on the rear of the unit, along with eSATA for chassis expansion. Synology has now added a PCIe slot on the back of the unit so users can add their 10Gbe network card to this model. USB 3.2 is also available with one port on both the front and rear of the unit.

Regarding hardware, the DS923+ switches to AMD silicon, and the 923+ uses the Ryzen R1600 SoC - a dual-core CPU with a base clock of 2.6GHz and turbo up to 3.1GHz. Memory paired with the DS923+ is 4GB of DDR4, upgradable for those needing more to a peak capacity of 32GB via SO-DIMM slots.

Alongside its support for 2.5" and 3.5" drives via the four main bays, the DS923+ also supports NVMe drives with two slots sitting on the bottom of the chassis. The MSRP of the Synology DS923+ comes in at $599.99 with a three-year warranty.

Unboxing

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 05
Open Gallery 33

The DS923+ was delivered in its retail box. The sticker on the right includes the NAS unit's features and an image just above.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 06
Open Gallery 33

Included we have the power adapter, still using its proprietary design, and two ethernet cables. We also have reading materials, drive bay keys, and screws if you use 2.5" drives.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 07
Open Gallery 33

The front of the unit is nearly identical to the DS920+. This includes the drive bay alignment and LEDs to the right. Down below, we have the power button and front USB 3.2 port.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 08
Open Gallery 33

The bottom of the NAS has two NVMe slots tucked away.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 09
Open Gallery 33

On the backside, we have two large cooling fans up top, followed by the dual 1Gbe LAN below. We also have the eSATA port we noted in the introduction and the PCIe slot to the right with the USB port.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 10
Open Gallery 33

Here we have a closer look at the new PCIe slot.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 15
Open Gallery 33

The $150 optional 10Gbe card from Synology.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 12
Open Gallery 33

The backplane shows support for both SATA and SAS drives.

DS923+ Setup

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 20
Open Gallery 33

I initialized the setup by using the find.synology.com address allowing the script to search my network for DiskStation units. As seen above, we have the DS923+.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 21
Open Gallery 33

DSM 7.0 was installed during setup, and we configured the NAS with our four drives in SHR2 to begin testing. The desktop has been slightly revamped, and widgets are still available on the right pane, while a few new icons have been situated on the desktop. The four-cube icon top left will lead us to the pulldown menu in our next image.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 24
Open Gallery 33

The pulldown menu gives you quick access to the control panel and any apps you have installed. You will also find the SAN manager here for those wanting to set up iSCSI and manage storage.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 25
Open Gallery 33

Storage Manager offers a wizard to aid the set up of your drives. You can also configure any SSDs you have here as a separate volume or as cache for the HDDs.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 23
Open Gallery 33

Switching to the control panel is where you will do much of your configuration. Menus items include networking, security, shared folders, and file services.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 26
Open Gallery 33

Resource Monitor has been upgraded as well and now includes performance alarms. This is alongside the task manager and settings.

Testing - Benchmarks

To test the DS923+, we utilized its 1Gbe integrated connection and the 10Gbe add-on card.

TweakTown NAS Test System

  • CPU: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4
  • LAN: OWC Thunderbolt 10Gbe Adapter
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11 (buy from Amazon)
Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 30
Open Gallery 33

We start with 4K performance in SHR. We begin with 98 IOPS at QD2, and from there, we see solid gains up to QD64, where the NAS tops out with the drives we are using at 859 IOPS.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 31
Open Gallery 33

4K write gives us 560 IOPS on 10Gbe QD1 with peak throughput across the entire range of around 640 IPS.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 32
Open Gallery 33

At 128K, we finally see 10Gbe pull away, offering 420 MB/s at QD1 and 400 MB/s at QD128.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 33
Open Gallery 33

128K write showed similar performance, 420 MB/s at QD1 and 405 MB/s at QD128 with 10Gbe.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 34
Open Gallery 33

OLTP is our first mixed workload for the 923+. At QD1, we see 5186 IOPS. Peak results come at QD16.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 35
Open Gallery 33

We now switch over to SHR2, giving us two drive redundancy. At QD1, we see 88 IOPS in 4K read. At peak, 834 IOPS at QD128.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 36
Open Gallery 33

4K write shows us steady performance from start to finish - QD1 around 650 IOPS and QD128 658 IOPS.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 37
Open Gallery 33

128K read shows 287 MB/s at QD1 and 279 MB/s at QD128.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 38
Open Gallery 33

128K write gives us similar results, QD1 offering 287 MB/s and QD128 279 MB/s.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 39
Open Gallery 33

Hitting OLTP in SHR2, we see erratic performance across the board. QD1 provides 3779 IOPS, while QD128 touches 7755 IOPS.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 40
Open Gallery 33

Finally, our RAID 0 results show 96 IOPS at QD1 and 934 at QD128.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 41
Open Gallery 33

Write performance is steady from top to bottom at 2750 IOPS.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 42
Open Gallery 33

Getting into sequential performance, we find 514 MB/s at QD1 and 553 MB/s at QD128.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 43
Open Gallery 33

Sequential write shows 514 MB/s at QD1.

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS Review 44
Open Gallery 33

RAID 0 OLTP shows 6053 IOPs at QD1 and peak IOPS at QD32, 26860 IOPS.

Final Thoughts

The DS923+ enjoys the same build quality we have come to know from Synology over the years. Using the same four-bay chassis from the 920+, the form factor has stayed the same though Synology has made a key upgrade by including a PCIe slot, from which users can upgrade this unit to 10Gbe, a $150 add-on.

That being said, we are disappointed to see this using two 1Gbe ports as the standard when this becomes an immediate first bottleneck you will encounter in use, regardless of drive choice. This makes the 10Gbe nearly a must for anyone considering this appliance.

In use, the DS923+ is quite good. We used it as a file machine for a few weeks, along with a media server. Day to day, we had no issues with this appliance, though we did note with its new AMD Ryzen CPU, we no longer could use hardware transcoding as the Ryzen platform does not have an iGPU.

DSM is still quite good. The package center has a plethora of apps allowing consumers endless capabilities with this NAS.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

85%

Quality

90%

Features

70%

Value

70%

Overall

79%

The Bottom Line

While still relying on 1GBe, the DS923+ is a capable product that offers consumers the ability to grow with their NAS, but we would have much preferred to see it come with 10Gbe and more RAM from the factory.

79%

Synology DS923+ SMB NAS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.99
$599.99$599.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2023 at 3:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.