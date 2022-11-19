All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall St Canyon" SFF PC Review

Intel's NUC 12 Pro small form factor PC offers fantastic performance per dollar to the entry-level platform. Join us as we take a close look.

Intel NUC 12 Pro
Published Nov 19, 2022 12:40 PM CST
Manufacturer: Intel (NUC12WSKi7)
3 minutes & 50 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 91%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

Intel's NUC 12 Pro is a fantastic SFF PC with huge gen over gen performance upticks thanks to the new hybrid architecture.

Pros

  • + Price
  • + Upgradable memory and storage
  • + Connectivity options

Cons

  • - Only supports DDR4 1.2v

Should you buy it?

Introduction and Pricing

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 01
25

Wall Street Canyon is Intel's 12th Gen entry-level platform in its long-running NUC small form factor PC series. This series includes tall and slim models with CPUs ranging from Core i3 to Core i5 and i7. For review, we picked up two platforms: the vPro Core i7 1270p slim system that carries a NUC12WSHv7 model identifier and the non-vPro platform with the smaller Core i7 1260p and model number NUC12WSKi7.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 02
25

The rest of the build-out on these platforms is identical, supporting 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM; we loaded up 32GB of Sabrent DDR4. Storage includes two M.2 slots; one supports Gen4x4 and the other B-Key SATA. Additionally, we have Wi-Fi 6e support with the Intel AX211; this includes Bluetooth 5 and 2.5Gbe has made its way into the NUC 12 Pro alongside Thunderbolt 4 and multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

The MSRP for the NUC12WSKi7 comes in at $649 with a one-year warranty.

NUC 12 Pro

Packaging and BIOS

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 05
25

Above, we have the NUC 12 Pro in its slim form factor. This platform includes two USB 3.2 on the front and the right-side port ready for charging, as indicated by the logo above. A 3.5mm audio jack is also available, along with the power button to the right.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 06
25

Rear I/O includes two Thunderbolt ports on either side, HDMI below. In between, we have the 2.5Gbe connection and two USB ports, the top being 3.2 Gen 2 and the bottom USB 2.0.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 07
25

We have a VESA plate for mounting on the back of a monitor and power adapter.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 08
25

The bottom of the unit offers model identification and four screws if you wish to remove the bottom cover.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 09
25

We chose to remove the cover. Inside, we note two SO-DIMM slots to the left and M.2 slots on the right. The chassis plate does have a copper plate and thermal pads to aid in cooling any installed NVMe.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 10
25

Above, we have a closer look at the motherboard.

BIOS

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 20Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 21
Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 22Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 23
Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 24Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 25
Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 26Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 27

The BIOS across all NUC platforms is pretty similar. The NUC 12 Pro offers five menus across the top, the first being the main menu. This includes hardware information like installed CPU and memory and the clocks of each. The advanced menu offers configuration for onboard devices like audio, LAN, and WLAN, while the storage menu offers configuration for the SATA controller and each m.2 slot.

The power menu includes the ability to tune the power limits of the CPU. You can also choose the fan mode in this menu.

Software support from these platforms is typically found within NUC Studio, available on the Windows Store. Unfortunately, our units weren't supported at the time of writing, so we can't show you.

Cinebench, Crossmark and UL Benchmarks

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to highlight their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 30
25

The larger form factor of the NUC 12 Pro allowed the 1270p to stretch its legs a bit more than the typical notebook. In his case, we saw a sizeable jump in single-thread performance with a score of 1707.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 31
25

Multi-thread offered a score of 11112, a hair quicker than the M2 MacBook Pro.

Crossmark

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 32
25

CrossMark gave us an overall score of 1616, a touch quicker than the 11th Gen 1185G7 and M2 MacBook Pro.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 33
25

Workload breakdown showed solid scores for responsiveness and creativity.

3DMark

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 34
25

CPU Profile started with a single thread score of 990, the best we have seen. However, the sixteen-thread score landed at 5102, putting the NUC 12 Pro in fourth place.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 35
25

Procyon gave us solid numbers for Phot and Office workloads, the NUC 12 Pro picking up 6510 and 6793; this landed us right with the NUCBOX from ASRock.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 36
25

Storage scored 2145, the top five in our charts.

Intel NUC 12 Pro Wall St Canyon SFF PC Review 37
25

Looking at WLAN performance, the NUC 12 Pro, with its AX211, gave us 1336Mbps on the 6GHz band and 1216Mbps on the 5GHz. The router used for testing was the Rapture AXE11000 from ASUS.

Final Thoughts

As we have noted in past reviews, the 12th Gen platforms were really when Intel initialized its comeback strategy through the use of Big. Little architecture. With this, platforms like the NUC 12 Pro, even in its slim form factor, offer fantastic performance - in most cases beating out Apple's M1 and M2 silicon and top-end Intel 11th Gen platforms too.

The NUC 12 Pro offers a bit more thermal headroom, so we could see the 1270p stretch its legs bit and, for the most part, offer chart-leading performance in nearly every workload. R23 landed at 1707, the highest we have seen as of writing, and multi-thread landed fourth to platforms like the ThinkPad Z13 and XPS 13 Plus, both offering higher clocks and more cores.

Procyon and CrossMark, our two real-world scenarios, both showed solid performance for the NUC 12, with workload breakdown showing fantastic scores for Productivity and Creativity in CrossMark and the top three for Photo and Office workloads in Procyon.

Overall, the NUC 12 Pro offers performance that peaks above what notebook platforms typically provide with the same hardware, along with being a bit more customizable with upgradable memory, storage, and possibly Wi-Fi on these later solutions.

For those wanting to get the best performance possible, you can also spend the time to tune the power limits to the thermal solution to maximize available performance.

Performance

95%

Quality

90%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

91%

The Bottom Line

Intel's NUC 12 Pro is a fantastic SFF PC with huge gen over gen performance upticks thanks to the new hybrid architecture.

TweakTown award
91%

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

