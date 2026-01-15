Beelink EQi12 Mini PC Review

The Beelink EQi Mini PC is a compact, energy-efficient desktop that delivers reliable performance for everyday computing and office tasks.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict Beelink's EQi Mini PC steps up the CPU power to an Intel Core i5 1235U, which also adds XE graphics, making it a great performer for everyday use. Pros The Intel Core i5-1235U CPU is fairly powerful

Dual NVMe M.2 drive slots

Dual 1000 Mbps LAN ports

Built-in 85-watt power supply unit Cons No DisplayPort connection Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $488 USD

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

The BeeLink EQi Mini PC targets users seeking consistent daily performance in a compact, efficient design. Intended for home offices, students, and productivity-focused users, the EQi combines up-to-date Intel processing, swift storage options, and quiet operation in a sleek form. Priced at $449 MSRP and discounted to $379 on Beelink's webstore, this review evaluates its build, performance, connectivity, and overall value to determine its suitability for everyday computing.

Item Details Model Beelink EQi Form Factor Mini PC SFF Dimensions 126x126x44.2mm Weight 490g Materials Plastic Color Milky Grey CPU Intel Core i5-1235U CPU Frequency Max Turbo 4.40 GHz RAM 32G (16G*2) DDR4 3200MHz Storage 1TB (1TB*1) Crucial SSD Warranty 12 Months

Packaging

The EQi's packaging features an image of the mini PC and the Beelink logo in the top-left corner.

The key specifications listed on the back of the packaging are:

Intel Core i5-1235U 10C/12T

32GB DDR4 (Double Data Rate 4) 3200MHz (16GB*2) RAM (Random Access Memory)

Dual M.2 2280 PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) 4.0 x4 slots, maximum total capacity of 8TB

WiFi 6 (Intel AX200, supporting the 802.11ax standard for wireless networking)

Dual LAN 1000Mbps (Ethernet) ports

Bluetooth 5.2 (wireless connectivity standard)

126x126x44.2mm dimensions (without rubber feet)

520g weight

Beelink wraps the EQi in plastic, which includes a thank-you note and instructions for initial setup.

The package also includes an AC power cable, an HDMI cable, a "hello" sticker, and the user manual.

Outside the Beelink EQi12 Mini PC

Peeling off the plastic reveals a gray chassis, with the Beelink logo centered and hexagonal textures along the exterior. The Windows 11 certification sticker appears in the lower right.

The front of the EQi has a single USB 3.2 10Gbps (gigabits per second) Type-A port, a 3.5mm combination audio jack (for microphone and headphones), a clear CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor, which resets the BIOS) port, a USB-C 10Gbps port, and a small circular power button.

The rear of the EQi shows two additional USB 3.2 10Gbps Type-A ports, two HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) 4K60 ports (supporting 4K resolution at 60Hz), a single USB 2.0 Type-A port, dual 1000 Mbps LAN (Ethernet) ports, and the AC (alternating current) power input.

The underside shows the model EQi, a QR code on a sticker with model and serial numbers, and a subtle 'EQ' centered amid circular ventilation holes. Rubber rails along the top and bottom act as feet, raising the EQi for ventilation. A rubber tab in the lower left aids memory or storage upgrades.

Inside the Beelink EQi12 Mini PC

Four screws beneath rubber stoppers secure the base. Removing the bottom plate provides direct access to the RAM and SSD.

28 28

The Intel Core i5-1235U CPU supports dual-channel memory. This unit includes two 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 modules.

28 28

Removing the DDR4 RAM and the top M.2 heatsink reveals the other side of the M.2 heatsink, which is pre-installed with heat pads (materials that help dissipate heat from electronic components).

28 28

Next, we shift our focus to the included M.2 NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) SSD (Solid State Drive), which has a total capacity of 1TB and runs on a Phison controller (a chip that manages SSD operations).

28 28

Before running benchmarks, note the pre-installed Crucial P3 Plus 1TB NVME M.2 2280 SSD, which delivers 3600 MB/s sequential write and 5000 MB/s sequential read. Crucial, a brand of Micron, recently announced its exit from the consumer space to pursue AI-driven data center growth. Both M.2 PCIe slots run at PCIe 4.0 4x.

28 28

The Intel AX200 Wi-Fi card sits between the M.2 PCIe slots and the power supply. It is Wi-Fi 6-certified, supports 802.11ax, and operates on the 2.5 and 5 GHz bands, up to 2.4 Gbps. Bluetooth 5.2 is also included.

System/CPU Benchmarks

BIOS

28 28

28 28

28 28

28 28

28 28

28 28

The EQi uses a text-based BIOS. Users can adjust date and time at the main screen, view hardware information, and access advanced chipset, CPU, and storage settings. A BIOS update utility is near the bottom. Security, boot, and hardware monitoring tabs are also present.

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a renowned rendering benchmark (a test of graphics and CPU performance) that both Intel and AMD use to showcase their latest platforms during product unveilings. It features two main tests: a single-core test (1 T) that uses a single CPU thread, and a multi-threaded test (nT) that uses all available CPU threads.

28 28

The EQi scored 1,580 in Cinebench R23 single-core and 6,128 in multi-core, showing robust performance for a low-power CPU.

GeekBench 6

28 28

Geekbench 6 produced a single-core score of 2,241 and a multi-core score of 7,920.

28 28

The integrated GPU's OpenCL performance scored 11,445 via the Geekbench Windows AVX2 run.

PCMark

28 28

PCMark yielded a total score of 5,246, with the Essential workload leading, followed by the productivity workload.

3DMark

28 28

CPU Profile scored 908 for single-thread and 3,510 for all-thread performance.

28 28

The EQi was tested exclusively with the Time Spy gaming workload (a benchmarking test that measures DirectX 12 gaming graphics performance), resulting in a score of 1,367.

28 28

The EQi's storage performance was typical. The Crucial P3 Plus M.2 NVME SSD scored 2,581, with average bandwidth at 444.81 MB/s.

Final Thoughts

The Beelink EQi Mini PC is a compact, versatile system that delivers dependable everyday performance. With an efficient Intel processor, fast SSD storage, and a quiet, energy-efficient design, it is well-suited for office work, home use, media streaming, and light multitasking. Its small footprint and connectivity options make integration easy. While not intended for intensive gaming or high-end creative tasks, the EQi offers strong value as a reliable, space-saving mini PC.