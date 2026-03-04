GEEKOM IT15 AI (Intel Core Ultra 9 285H) Mini PC Review

GEEKOM's IT15 AI comes with the Core Ultra 9 285H and WiFi 7 in a very small case. It offers desktop-level performance, though it misses a couple things.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

GEEKOM, who we've worked with before, sent us their top mini PC for review: the IT15 AI. This tiny device packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, a 2TB NVME PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, and more, all for $1399 (down from $1799). There's also a version with an Ultra 5 285H CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1299 (regularly $1699).

GEEKOM says the IT15 is just 1/80th the size of a full desktop but offers similar performance. It also features what GEEKOM calls "AI," thanks to an Intel Neural Processing Unit. Let's take a closer look.

Item Details Model GEEKOM IT15 Form Factor Mini PC SFF Dimensions 117mm x 112mm x 45mm Weight 490g Materials Metal/Plastic Color Black CPU Intel Core Ultra 9-285H CPU Frequency Max Turbo 5.4GHz RAM 16GBx2 SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 Storage PCIe 4.0 2TB M.2 Warranty 3 Years

Packaging

As usual, let's start with the packaging. The box is all black, with the GEEKOM logo in the top-left corner. "IT Series" appears in rainbow colors in the center, and "GEEKOM IT Series Mini PC" is printed in silver in the lower left.

On the side you open, there's a rainbow-colored outline of the IT15 and the GEEKOM logo in blue.

On the back, we have the IT15's specifications, including an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 SSD.

The IT15 comes in a protective plastic sleeve and is set in dense foam for safety.

Inside the box, you'll also find a VESA monitor mount with screws, a 120-watt power adapter, an HDMI cable, a setup guide, and a personal thank-you note.

Outside the GEEKOM IT15 Mini PC

Now, let's look at the exterior of the IT15. We have GEEKOM branding on the top. By the way, the top and outer-middle frames are made of PC+ABS, making them extremely durable. GEEKOM claims that the internal metal frame and bottom covers can withstand over 200 kg of force, giving you protection against accidents that could damage the motherboard and internal components. The all-metal frame has a crushproof rating of up to 441 lbs.

The IT15 keeps GEEKOM's classic low-profile look and is just 0.46 liters - only 1/80th the volume of a standard mid-tower PC. On the front, you'll find two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a square power button.

On the left side, there's a 4.0 SD card slot, which is great for content creators. The slot also features mesh ventilation to improve airflow.

Moving around to the back I/O, we have a 19V DC power input, a USB 4.0 Type-C with support for 100w of Power Delivery input and support for displayport, HDMI 2.0 port, 2.5G RJ45 port, another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, another USB 4.0 Type-C port with support for displayport, and lastly another a HDMI 2.0 port. Above all, the I/O ports are the exhaust ports for GEEKOM's Iceblast 2.0 active cooling system, which features a large heatsink with dual heat pipes, low-noise fans, and premium thermal materials.

GEEKOM has integrated a Kensington Lock for added security, just in case someone gets the urge to try to swipe it. Again, more mesh is preset to improve air intake.

Inside the GEEKOM IT15 Mini PC

Inside the IT15, there's a 5-pin header for SATA SSD or HDD support. You can also see the internal frame that GEEKOM highlights. As a reminder, here are the IT15's internal specs:

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H 16-core CPU

Intel Arc 140T XeSS GPU

32GB DDR5-5600 RAM

2TB M.2 NVMe SSD

WiFi 7

2.5GB LAN

The included M.2 NVMe SSD is made by Wodposit, a Chinese company that works with GEEKOM. The model is WPBSN4M8-2TGP, a 2TB PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD in the 2280 size. Above this slot is another, shorter 2242 M.2 slot that only supports SATA III.

The memory is also from Wodposit, model WPBS56D508SWB-16G, rated at 5600 MT/s and set up in dual-channel with two 16GB DDR5 sticks.

BIOS, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Now looking at the BIOS for the GEEKOM IT15, in the Main tab, we first see the BIOS version IT15 0.76 with a build date of 09/08/2025. Other information, like CPU and total system memory, is also displayed here.

In the Advanced tab, we see other traditional BIOS options, such as CPU Configuration, SATA Configuration, OnBoard Device Configuration, Power Management Configuration, Hardware Configuration, TPM Configuration, and, lastly, Product Information.

The next tab, Security, again shows all the typical settings, such as Supervisor Password, User Password, Change Supervisor Password, Change User Password, Password Login control, Flash Write Protection, and HDD Security Configuration.

The next tab shows the BOOT information. Bootup Num-Lock, Fast Boot Function, and Boot from USB device are all enabled by default. Boot Device Priority allows the user to select which device boots first, and then which thereafter. The last option is for UEFI Hard Disk Drive BBS Priorities.

And the last BIOS tab is the Exit tab, where you can save changes and exit, exit without saving changes, or Load Default Settings.

The Geekbench 6 benchmark yielded a score of 3028 for single-core performance and 15174 for multi-core performance.

The Intel 140T's OpenCL performance was measured using the Geekbench Windows AVX2 benchmark, which scored 41,846.

The IT15's Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and Arc 140T were tested exclusively with the Time Spy gaming workload, resulting in a score of 4,191.

The IT15's Wodposit 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVME SSD performed well for PC games. When moving raw files, speeds went just over 2.4 GB/s. This SSD scored 2511 and had an average bandwidth of 426.96 MB/s.

The CPU Profile showed a single-thread score of 1,264, which increased to 9,470 when all available threads were used.

The Intel XeSS feature text is a new test I added to test the Arc 140T GPU, so XeSS is pretty much like NVIDIA's DLSS, adding additional frames when gaming to enhance performance. So, with XeSS off, the Arc 140T only managed 7.89 FPS; with XeSS on, it managed 21.44 FPS, a 171.8% increase.

Another new test that was added to testing was Steel Nomad Light, intended to test a light DX12 load on lower-end machines. The IT15 scored 3,344, which, according to this test, is a good score, meaning it could run Battlefield V at 1440P Ultra at 40+ FPS.

Firestrike is another good test to evaluate a system's graphics capabilities. The IT15 scored 7,819, which, according to this benchmark, is a good score. Now, this test says Battlefield V would run at 1440P Ultra, which would be 30+ FPS, so take that with a grain of salt.

Moving on to Cinebench, more specifically R23, the IT15 scored 15,231 in the multi-core run. When compared to the monster AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, it's impressive. The single-core run settled at 2,165, which is a bit more typical of an H-class CPU.

Rounding out the benchmarks is the latest version of Cinebench, Cinebench 2024. Getting a multi-core score of 899 puts the Core Ultra 9 285H just above the middle of the pack. The single-core score of 130 again is pretty typical for this class of CPU.

The GEEKOM IT15 shows how much mini PCs have improved. Its build is tough, and the Core Ultra 9 delivers great performance for such a small device. While missing a front USB-C port and DisplayPort might bother some power users, features like Wi-Fi 7 and good cooling make it a strong option for anyone looking to save space without sacrificing CPU performance.