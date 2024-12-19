All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

GPU-Z v2.61.0 released: supports AMD's next-gen Navi 48 'RDNA 4' GPU series, Battlemage GPUs

GPU-Z 2.61.0 released: supports Intel's new Arc B580 and B570 'Battlemage' GPUs, as well as preliminary support for AMD's new RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU.

GPU-Z v2.61.0 released: supports AMD's next-gen Navi 48 'RDNA 4' GPU series, Battlemage GPUs
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: GPU-Z v2.61.0 now supports Intel Arc B580 and B570, AMD Navi 48, and Qualcomm Adreno GPUs. It includes fixes for AMD Ryzen system crashes and adds PCI vendor detection for ONIX and Shangke. The update also supports various NVIDIA and AMD integrated GPUs, enhancing compatibility and performance.

The latest version of GPU-Z has just dropped with v2.61.0 adding support for Intel's new Arc B580 and B570 "Battlemage" graphics cards, as well as preliminary support for AMD's new RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU. You can download GPU-Z 2.61.0 here.

GPU-Z v2.61.0 released: supports AMD's next-gen Navi 48 'RDNA 4' GPU series, Battlemage GPUs 904
2

TechPowerUp GPU-Z 2.61.0 is also the first version of the software to support detection of Qualcomm Adreno 540, 630, 640, and 642L with the team noting that "GPU-Z is an x86 application, although you can run it on Windows on Arm platforms, where the operating system's emulation allows GPU-Z to detect the underlying hardware".

Not only do we have Battlemage and RDNA 4 GPU support, the team has added support for the integrated GPUs of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, NVIDIA H100 80 GB HBM3, A4000H, A800 40 GB Active, RTX 5880 Ada, and Tesla K40st. There's also new PCI vendor detection for ONIX, the new Intel Arc board partner, as well as Shangke.

As for fixes, GPU-Z 2.61.0 used to crash on some AMD Ryzen-powered systems with older drives, an installed discrete GPU, and disabled integrated GPU, but this has now been fixed.

  • Added support for Intel Arc B580 and B570 (Battlemage), Core Ultra 200 iGPU (Arrow Lake)
  • Added support for AMD Navi 48, Ryzen 9800X3D iGPU
  • Added support for NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti ES, H100 80 GB HBM3, A4000H, A800 40 GB Active, RTX 5880 Ada, Tesla K40st
  • Added support for Qualcomm Adreno 540, 630, 640, 642L
  • Fixed crash on some AMD Ryzen systems with older drivers when dGPU installed and iGPU device disabled
  • Added PCI vendors Shangke and ONIX

You can download GPU-Z 2.61.0 here.

NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

