GPU-Z v2.61.0 released: supports AMD's next-gen Navi 48 'RDNA 4' GPU series, Battlemage GPUs

GPU-Z 2.61.0 released: supports Intel's new Arc B580 and B570 'Battlemage' GPUs, as well as preliminary support for AMD's new RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU.

The latest version of GPU-Z has just dropped with v2.61.0 adding support for Intel's new Arc B580 and B570 "Battlemage" graphics cards, as well as preliminary support for AMD's new RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU. You can download GPU-Z 2.61.0 here.

TechPowerUp GPU-Z 2.61.0 is also the first version of the software to support detection of Qualcomm Adreno 540, 630, 640, and 642L with the team noting that "GPU-Z is an x86 application, although you can run it on Windows on Arm platforms, where the operating system's emulation allows GPU-Z to detect the underlying hardware".

Not only do we have Battlemage and RDNA 4 GPU support, the team has added support for the integrated GPUs of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, NVIDIA H100 80 GB HBM3, A4000H, A800 40 GB Active, RTX 5880 Ada, and Tesla K40st. There's also new PCI vendor detection for ONIX, the new Intel Arc board partner, as well as Shangke.

As for fixes, GPU-Z 2.61.0 used to crash on some AMD Ryzen-powered systems with older drives, an installed discrete GPU, and disabled integrated GPU, but this has now been fixed.

