Samsung announces partnership with AMD to supply high-perf substrates for next-gen CPUs, GPUs

Samsung has just announced a new partnership with AMD, with the South Korean giant to provide high-performance substrates for AMD's next-gen CPUs and GPUs for data centers.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) announced the collaboration with AMD today, to supply high-performance substrates for hyperscale data center compute applications. Market research firm Prismark predicts that the semiconductor substrate market will grow at an average annual rate of around 7% from 15.2 trillion KRW to 20 trillion KRW in 2028.

SEMCO is placing a 1.9 trillion KRW investment in the FCBGA factory shows it's committed to pushing substrate technology and manufacturing capabilities to meet the highest industry standards and future technology needs. SEMCO's collaboration with AMD focuses on meeting the unique challenges of integrating multiple semiconductor chips (chiplets) on a single large substrate.

The high-performance substrates are essential for CPU and GPUs, offer significantly larger surface areas and higher layer counts, providing dense interconnections required for today's advanced data centers. Compared to standard computer substrates, data center substrates are 10x larger and feature 3x more layers, which means ensuring efficient power delivery and lossless signal integrity between chips is paramount.

SEMCO's innovative manufacturing processes mitigate problems like warpage to ensure high yields during chip mounting. SEMCO's FCBGA factory features advanced real-time data collection and modeling capabilities, providing SEMCO with the ability to develop predictive manufacturing models that ensure signal, power, and mechanical integrity.

This state-of-the-art facility makes SEMCO the leader in the production of embedded substrates with both passive (capacitor and inductor) and active (integrated circuit) components, meeting the forward-looking needs of next-generation data centers.

Kim Wontaek, Executive Vice President of the Strategic Marketing Center at Samsung Electro-Mechanics, said: "We are honored to be a strategic partner with AMD, a global leader in high-performance computing and AI semiconductor solutions. Our continued investment in advanced substrate solutions will provide key value to customers like AMD, addressing the evolving demands of data centers and other compute-intensive applications ranging from AI to automotive systems".

Scott Aylor, Corporate VP of Global Operation Manufacturing Strategy at AMD, said: "At AMD, we are always pushing the edge of innovation to meet the performance and efficiency needs of our customers. Our leadership in chiplet technologies has enabled AMD to deliver leadership performance, efficiency, and flexibility across our CPU and data center GPU portfolio. Continued investments with partners such as SEMCO highlight the work we are doing to ensure we have the advanced substrate technologies and capacity we need to deliver future generations of high-performance computing and AI products".