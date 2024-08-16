Scientists take big step forward in creating renewable concrete

A team of researchers has devised a new way of creating renewable concrete that, if widely implemented, would reduce construction greenhouse gas emissions.

It's always nice to see researchers and technology making progress in the field of renewables, especially in areas that aren't commonly thought of as big contributors to greenhouse gases.

The construction industry isn't the first area that comes to mind when someone mentions greenhouse gases, but perhaps unsurprisingly, it contributes quite a lot. The UN Environment Programme estimates that the buildings and construction sector is by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for a staggering 37% of global emissions.

To reduce global emissions, researchers from the University of Tokyo penned a new process of making renewable concrete bricks out of old building materials and CO2 from the air. The team first revealed the process in 2021, and since then, it has significantly improved. The renewable concrete bricks were made out of demolished school building material, which was grounded down into a fine powerder before it was then mixed with CO2 over three months.

After that period of time, the creation was a pressurized brick comprised of a calcium bicarbonate solution. The team then took the brick, layered it in a mold, and heated it to form a new block. Reports indicate this block is strong enough to be used in home construction projects and even as pavement for sidewalks.

NEWS SOURCES:jstage.jst.go.jp, bgr.com

NEWS SOURCES:jstage.jst.go.jp, bgr.com

