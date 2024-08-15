Ubisoft rumored to port five Assassin's Creed games to the Nintendo Switch 2

Ahead of the release of Nintendo's next-generation console rumors are swirling that Ubisoft is planning to port over five Assassin's Creed games.

Ubisoft is rumored to be preparing for the launch of Nintendo's next-generation console, which is presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2, given the absolute homerun success of the Nintendo Switch.

The latest rumors come from Nintendo leaker Nash Weedle, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that Ubisoft is currently working on a port of Assassin's Creed Shadows that is planned for the Nintendo Switch 2. In addition to the latest Assassin's Creed game, which is scheduled to release later this year, coming over to Nintendo's next console, Ubisoft is also rumored to be working on Switch 2 ports for the following Assassin's Creed titles: Mirage, Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins.

Notably, Weedle points out that Ubisoft is planning on bundling Odyssey and Origins together, which is presumably going to be some kind of Greek and Egyptian-themed deal. Furthermore, the leaker added in follow-up posts that the ports would be outsourced. To add some credibility to this rumor, Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief Necro Felipe responded to Weedle's claims and said, "can back up the Shadows part". It appears at the very least, Nintendo's next-gen console will feature the latest Assassin's Creed game.

That is if it's released before the game after Shadows comes out.