Ubisoft offers voluntary layoffs for Division dev teams at Massive Entertainment

Ubisoft has openly announced it will offer severance packages for employees that voluntarily separate from its The Division development teams.

Ubisoft just opened up its big new Tencent-backed subsidiary, Vantage Studios. The deal saw Tencent inject $1.2 billion into Ubisoft in exchange for 25% stake in Vantage Studios, which now oversees all of Ubisoft's most valuable properties: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. The portfolio has an estimated value in excess of $4 billion.

Shortly after that news spread, and after Ubisoft asked Marc-Alexis Cote to step aside from his role as lead on the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft is now offering these voluntary layoff packages to Massive Entertainment employees. This segment is responsible for the high-profile The Division series, but the group has taken a hit after two successive back-to-back titles underperformed on the market--Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws didn't live up to the publisher's sales expectations.

Ubisoft's announcement in full: