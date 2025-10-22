Ubisoft offers voluntary layoffs for Division dev teams at Massive Entertainment

Ubisoft has openly announced it will offer severance packages for employees that voluntarily separate from its The Division development teams.
Ubisoft just opened up its big new Tencent-backed subsidiary, Vantage Studios. The deal saw Tencent inject $1.2 billion into Ubisoft in exchange for 25% stake in Vantage Studios, which now oversees all of Ubisoft's most valuable properties: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. The portfolio has an estimated value in excess of $4 billion.
Shortly after that news spread, and after Ubisoft asked Marc-Alexis Cote to step aside from his role as lead on the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft is now offering these voluntary layoff packages to Massive Entertainment employees. This segment is responsible for the high-profile The Division series, but the group has taken a hit after two successive back-to-back titles underperformed on the market--Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws didn't live up to the publisher's sales expectations.
Ubisoft's announcement in full:
"As part of our ongoing evolution and long-term planning, we have recently realigned our teams and resources to strengthen our roadmap, ensuring our continued focus on The Division franchise and the technologies, including Snowdrop and Ubisoft Connect, that power our games.
"To support this transition responsibly, we introduced a voluntary career transition program, giving eligible team members the opportunity to take their next career step on their own terms, supported by a comprehensive package that includes financial and career assistance.
"Massive Entertainment remains fully committed to our roadmap and to creating great experiences for players around the world, including The Division 2, The Division 2: Survivors, The Division Resurgence, and The Division 3. These projects continue with strength, focus, and ambition, and we look forward to sharing more in the future."