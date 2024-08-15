Apple could launch a $1000 tabletop home robot in 2026

A known Apple insider has claimed the company is working on a 'smart home command center' that is slated for release sometime in 2026.

Published
2 minutes & read time

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known and reliable Apple insider, has revealed the Cupertino company is planning on releasing a smart home command center sometime in 2026.

Apple could launch a $1000 tabletop home robot in 2026 65115615
Open Gallery 2

Gurman writes that Apple's new project is a tabletop robot that will have a display that's similar in size and design to a large iPad, but this display will be mounted on a "thin robotic arm". The display is capable of being rotated 360º and would be used to control smart devices around the house, FaceTime calls, and a home security monitoring tool. Additionally, the Apple command center will also come with Apple Intelligence and Siri functionality, and would be capable of distinguishing the different voices from each member of the house.

Reports indicate that Apple has thrown the company's VP of technology, Kevin Lynch, on the project, along with several hundred other Apple employees. Gurman writes the release date isn't solid and Apple is aiming for a debut sometime between 2026 and 2027 for a price tag around $1,000. Currently Apple is testing this device with a modified version of the iPadOS, with it remaining unclear if it would get its own dedicated OS or would continue using a modified version of iPadOS.

Apple is also reportedly discussing the possibility of implementing a paid version of its upcoming Apple Intelligence software expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 line-up. It's possible this paid version of Apple Intelligence would provide users with additional AI-powered features, such as enabling deeper integration of an Apple tabletop robot in a home, or tasks across the various iOS versions.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2024 at 9:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags