Apple could launch a $1000 tabletop home robot in 2026

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known and reliable Apple insider, has revealed the Cupertino company is planning on releasing a smart home command center sometime in 2026.

Gurman writes that Apple's new project is a tabletop robot that will have a display that's similar in size and design to a large iPad, but this display will be mounted on a "thin robotic arm". The display is capable of being rotated 360º and would be used to control smart devices around the house, FaceTime calls, and a home security monitoring tool. Additionally, the Apple command center will also come with Apple Intelligence and Siri functionality, and would be capable of distinguishing the different voices from each member of the house.

Reports indicate that Apple has thrown the company's VP of technology, Kevin Lynch, on the project, along with several hundred other Apple employees. Gurman writes the release date isn't solid and Apple is aiming for a debut sometime between 2026 and 2027 for a price tag around $1,000. Currently Apple is testing this device with a modified version of the iPadOS, with it remaining unclear if it would get its own dedicated OS or would continue using a modified version of iPadOS.

Apple is also reportedly discussing the possibility of implementing a paid version of its upcoming Apple Intelligence software expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 line-up. It's possible this paid version of Apple Intelligence would provide users with additional AI-powered features, such as enabling deeper integration of an Apple tabletop robot in a home, or tasks across the various iOS versions.