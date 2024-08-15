MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22%

AMD has officially launched its high-end Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, and MSI has just unveiled how MSI motherboard owners can achieve 22% more performance.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

The Ryzen 9 9950X, 9900X, 9700X, and 9600X have officially launched, and recent reviews are putting AMD's generation in a bit of a mixed bag, as raw performance numbers were quite disappointing, while efficiency was impressive.

MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 01
Open Gallery 11

However, if you are on the side of being disappointed by the raw performance of the Ryzen 9000 series, MSI has your back, as owners of MSI AM5 motherboards will be able to tweak a few settings in their BIOS and get up to 22% more performance in select applications. MSI explains in a blog post that its introducing PBO Enhanced Mode, which builds on AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO).

According to the company, MSI's PBO was capable of pushing an extra 10% more performance out of the Ryzen 9 9950X in Cinebench R23, versus AMD's standard PBO of just 5%. Furthermore, the setting being enabled on the 9700X resulted in a gain of as much as 15%. Additional features such as Set Thermal Point enable a user to set a thermal max point - 85°C, 75°C, and 65°C. MSI claims setting these thermal points won't impact performance, and cited testing with a 9950X when Set Thermal Point was at 85°C. The temperature lock didn't result in a performance hit.

MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 03
Open Gallery 11
MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 04
Open Gallery 11
MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 05
Open Gallery 11
MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 25
Open Gallery 11
MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 26
Open Gallery 11
MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 27
Open Gallery 11
MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 28
Open Gallery 11

Last is the High-Efficiency Mode, which optimizes memory settings for lower latency. These setting changes can reduce latency and as a result boost performance in some games. There are four presets: Tightest, Tighter, Balance, and Relax

MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22% 29
Open Gallery 11
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2024 at 10:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:extremetech.com, msi.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags