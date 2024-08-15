MSI unveils AMD Ryzen 9000 feature that boosts performance by up to 22%

AMD has officially launched its high-end Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, and MSI has just unveiled how MSI motherboard owners can achieve 22% more performance.

The Ryzen 9 9950X, 9900X, 9700X, and 9600X have officially launched, and recent reviews are putting AMD's generation in a bit of a mixed bag, as raw performance numbers were quite disappointing, while efficiency was impressive.

However, if you are on the side of being disappointed by the raw performance of the Ryzen 9000 series, MSI has your back, as owners of MSI AM5 motherboards will be able to tweak a few settings in their BIOS and get up to 22% more performance in select applications. MSI explains in a blog post that its introducing PBO Enhanced Mode, which builds on AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO).

According to the company, MSI's PBO was capable of pushing an extra 10% more performance out of the Ryzen 9 9950X in Cinebench R23, versus AMD's standard PBO of just 5%. Furthermore, the setting being enabled on the 9700X resulted in a gain of as much as 15%. Additional features such as Set Thermal Point enable a user to set a thermal max point - 85°C, 75°C, and 65°C. MSI claims setting these thermal points won't impact performance, and cited testing with a 9950X when Set Thermal Point was at 85°C. The temperature lock didn't result in a performance hit.

Last is the High-Efficiency Mode, which optimizes memory settings for lower latency. These setting changes can reduce latency and as a result boost performance in some games. There are four presets: Tightest, Tighter, Balance, and Relax