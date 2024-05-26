GIGABYTE's next-gen Z890 AORUS EXTREME AI TOP motherboard teased, full reveal at Computex 2024

GIGABYTE will unveil an entire fleet of next-gen Z890 motherboards at Computex 2024, with the flagship Z890 AORUS EXTREME AI TOP motherboard officially teased.

We knew about 8 of the new Z890 motherboards from recent leaks, but now the official AORUS account on Instagram is teasing their Computex 2024 motherboards. In the post on Instagram, GIGABYTE goes through many years of its different motherboards, asking people what their favorite motherboards were in general, and their favorite motherboards shown off on the Instagram post.

Read more: Intel confirms next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs for desktop and laptops launch for Q4 2024

GIGABYTE has at least 8 new motherboards based on the Z890 chipset alone, with the new flagship GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS EXTREME AI TOP motherboard, as well as the new Z890 AORUS MASTER AI TOP motherboard, while the third board is the Z890 AI TOP. Notice a trend? AI, AI, AI, baby.

Here's a list of GIGABYTE's upcoming Z890 motherboards:

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS XTREME AI ΤΟΡ

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS MASTER AI TOP

GIGABYTE Z890 AI TOP

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS MASTER

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS PRO ICE

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI

GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS ELITE AX

GIGABYTE Z890 A ELITE X ICE

Intel's new high-performance Arrow Lake CPUs will hit the desktop later this year in Arrow Lake-S form, something that we should see confirmed (and detailed) at Computex 2024 in just a couple of weeks time. Intel has now provided a preview of its next-gen Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs, with a tease of the monolithic design that has multiple tiles inside.

Arrow Lake will feature a CPU, GPU, SoC, and I/O tiles, with the biggest of the tiles being the CPU and SoC which are the larger rectangular-shaped ones at the bottom, and the square one in the middle. There's also a dummy tile used, which is something Intel is also doing with its new Lunar Lake CPUs, too.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will roll out with an 8+16 design (8 Performance Cores based on the new Lion Cove architecture, and 16 Efficiency Cores based on the Skymont architecture). We should also see 4 Low-Power Crestmont-based E-Cores on the SoC Tile, with the GPU tile packing 2-4 Xe-Cores of "Xe-LPG" Alchemist-based integrated graphics.

Intel's new Arrow Lake-S desktop processors will be the first desktop CPUs from Intel with the new "Core Ultra 200 series" branding, with new 800-series motherboards led by the flagship Z890 chipset to be teased at Computex 2024, with native Thunderbolt 4, and much more.

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features and support: