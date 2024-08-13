Elon Musk and Donald Trump interview combined views hit 1 billion

Elon Musk and X have posted some numbers about the recent interview with former US President Donald Trump, who sat down with Musk for three hours.

Elon Musk has sat down for a historic interview with former US President Donald Trump, as the interview has marked the biggest the platform has seen so far.

The recent interview dominated X, formerly known as Twitter, and throughout the conversation, listeners reached around 1 million. The surprisingly lengthy conversation covered numerous topics and would be more easily consumed in 1-hour long segments, which Musk recommended following the conclusion of the interview. Musk has since taken to his personal account to share some stats on the Spaces post, with the Tesla CEO sharing a post by the official X account stating the Spaces post received 73 million views between 7:47 PM and 10:47 PM ET.

Additionally, during that same period, there were 4 million posts about the conversation, which generated a total of 998 million views. Musk wrote in the sharing of the X post that the "Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion" . The conversation between the SpaceX CEO and Trump was delayed by 40 minutes as a "massive" DDOS attack hit the social media platform. It eventually went live with less bandwidth than what Musk was testing for earlier in the day.

It should be noted that a "view" on X counts when a piece of content appears on a user's screen, regardless of whether the user has interacted with it. A piece of content that is interacted with creates an impression. Impressions = clicked on views. This particular detail is important and shouldn't be forgotten when reading X metrics, as it's very different from views on other social media platforms, such as YouTube.

Who counts as a viewer?

"Anyone who is logged into X who views a post counts as a view, regardless of where they see the post (e.g. Home, Search, Profiles, etc.) or whether or not they follow the author. If you're the author, looking at your own post also counts as a view," states X

