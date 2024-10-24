Joe Rogan to host President Donald Trump on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on October 25

President Donald Trump will joining Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast tomorrow, October 25... just days away from the November 5 election.

In a new post which was then pinned on X, it simply said "Here we go! 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump" with a picture of Joe Rogan and Donald Trump, with "Trump on JRE. Friday Oct 25th". President Trump hasn't been on Joe Rogan's podcast, and just days before the November 5 election, what a time for DJT and his first JRE podcast.

President Trump has been non-stop for months now, on multiple podcasts, shows, riding in gifted Cybertrucks from Kick streamer Adin Ross, a hugely successful chat with Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, and more. But, the JRE podcast and a huge multi-hour chat between Joe Rogan and President Trump just days out from the November 5 election is going to be quite the show. It kicks off on October 25, so we have less than 24 hours to wait.