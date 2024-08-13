Suddenly canceled The Last of Us Online was unfortunately deep into development

A new report has shared some insight into the canceled The Last of Us multiplayer game, such as its development timeline before it was canned.

The Last of Us multiplayer game that was canceled last December has gotten more details, which may be nails on a chalkboard to fans of the series that were excited about a multiplayer addition to the popular franchise.

The details were revealed by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who said during an episode of the Friends Per Second podcast that Sony is "trend-chasing to the extreme" with its push into live-service games, and that live-service titles can work in rare cases such as Helldivers 2. Schreier even talked about the Horizon Zero Dawn online game, saying it's "still in development," but he's unsure when / if it will ever be released.

As for The Last of Us online game, Schreier said that the title was deep into its development before it was suddenly canceled. The Bloomberg reporter said there was a team of hundreds of developers behind the project, and that it was in development for "something like four years". Notably, Schreier said the cancellation of the title wasn't a "bloodless endeavor" and that there were "some heads rolling at Sony as a result of that one."

At the time, Naughty said the following about the cancelation, "So, we had two paths in front of us: become a solely live service games studio or continue to focus on single-player narrative games that have defined Naughty Dog's heritage."

