James Cameron says he's working on something Terminator related, says 'it's totally classified'

James Cameron returning to the Terminator franchise would be crazy good, as the director is currently knee-deep in Avatar sequel production... but now he's teased he's working on "Terminator stuff".

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) the Avatar and Terminator director said he's working on new Terminator stuff, adding: "It's totally classified. I don't want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively".

Cameron was asked about the work that he previously did on Netflix's Terminator Zero animated series, to which Cameron told THR: "It looks interesting. My relationship to that is very much like The Sarah Connor Chronicles - other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me. What's their takeaway? What intrigued them about it? Where are they going with it? It looks like they're going back to the root cause of Judgment Day - the nuclear war - and whether that's an ultimate timeline".

"I'd be curious to see what they've come up with. I'm working on my own Terminator stuff right now. It's got nothing to do with that. Like with The Sarah Connor Chronicles, they occasionally touched on things I had been playing with completely independently. So there's some curiosity there. It's not a burning curiosity, but, obviously, it'd be nice to see it succeed".

This isn't the first time that Cameron has talked about his involvement in the Terminator franchise, where back in 2022 he was in "discussions" to direct a new Terminator movie. At the time, Cameron said: "If I were to do another 'Terminator' film and maybe try and to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy".