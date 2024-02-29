The open-world Terminator game is now official: Terminator: Survivors drops on October 24

Terminator: Survivors will see you surviving Skynet in a new open-world game where you survive Judgment Day, launches in early access on October 24.

The open-world Terminator game we've been teased about has an official name, with developer Nacon Studio Milan revealing Terminator: Survivors, with a cinematic trailer you can check out below:

aaaaaaaaa

Terminator: Survivors is a new open-world survival game that features an original story that takes place after James Cameron's first two Terminator movies. You will play as part of Judgment Day survivors, where you can play either solo, or together with up to three friends. Terminator's will hunt you and any survivors down as you're looking for resources, and trying to survive in the post-apocalyptic world.

Players will have a home base that they need to protect, while scavenging for materials in the open-world, with Terminators watching your every movie and hunting you down to the death.

Read more: The open-world Terminator game in development ready for on February 29

Terminator: Survivors is explained by developer Nacon Milan Studio: "It's been four years since the day humanity nearly perished. The truth of the event is still muddied in half-truths as you emerge from a shelter to attempt and reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind. You are tasked with scouring the surrounding land for materials, information, other survivors and key resources in order to establish a base of operations for your fledgling group".

The developer continues: "But you're not alone. Skynet's machines are hunting you. They don't feel anything. They never stop. Ever. Until they completed their mission: eradication all of humanity. Alone or within a group of up to four, lead humanity's rise from the ashes and unravel the truth behind the bombs, Skynet and the Terminator threat".