The first scripted short film made for Apple's Vision Pro headset puts your INSIDE the action

Submerged is the first scripted film made for the Apple Vision Pro, totally immersing you into the movie in Apple Immersive Video.

Apple has just released the trailer to its first scripted immersive video for its Vision Pro headset, a new short film called Submerged.

Submerged was written and directed by Edward Berger, as is set inside of a WWII submarine as the crew scrambles to deal with a "harrowing torpedo attack". The trailer above shows some of the behind-the-scenes work behind Submerged, with fisheye-looking clips and a voiceover from Berger, claiming that the immersive format displayed on the Apple Vision Pro will "change the future of filmmaking".

Berger adds that putting on Apple's new Vision Pro headset changes "the way you think about storytelling". The vibes of the narrow you-can't-escape halls of the submarine are amplified when you're seeing it in an immersive format with a headset strapped to your head.

Submerged is a part of a new fleet of releases from Apple that the company announced in July, for the Vision Pro-exclusive format, where we can also expect performances from The Weeknd and clips from the fall's NBA All-Star Game.

The description on YouTube reads: "A WWII submarine crew combats a harrowing torpedo attack in this adrenaline-pumping thrill ride. From filmmaker Edward Berger, director of the Academy Award® winning All Quiet on the Western Front".

I'm hoping this is an interesting and good start to future movies on the Apple Vision Pro, as I can see directors like Zack Snyder, Christopher Nolan, and James Cameron making some immersive Hollywood-level content for the headset.